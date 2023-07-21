WATCH: Video emerges of ex-Browns DT Perrion Winfrey chasing woman with a gun out of Cleveland hotel lobby

Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey was released by the team after he was listed as a “suspect in an aggravated robbery incident.” Now, the video has emerged of him threatening a woman. In the video, the alleged perpetrator, identified as the football player, is seen snatching the reported victim's phone. She also alleged that he chased her with a gun after the player pulled up his shirt to show he had a gun tucked in his waistband.

in the video, he can be heard saying,

“I’ll smack the (expletive) outta you... you know I got it on me.”

She also posted a screenshot saying she is scared to go home and a picture of an apparent views, while tagging the player's now-former team. The whole exchange and video sequence can be seen below.

Nick Pedone



Here’s the Instagram story that was posted last night:

pic.twitter.com/SuW52QwLcG Perrion Winfrey is currently under investigation for chasing a girl with a gun out of a Cleveland hotel lobby.Here’s the Instagram story that was posted last night:

Perrion Winfrey's history of trouble finally crosses the line for Cleveland Browns

This latest incident served as the final straw for Cleveland Browns, who have released Perrion Winfrey. The defensive tackle was selected in last year's draft and it looks increasingly likely that his pro football career may be over.

The player was also arrested in April earlier after allegedly causing "bodily injury" to a woman he was dating in Texas. The charge was dropped after Perrion Winfrey completed a pretrial diversion program.

He also played only 13 games with the Browns last season and was benched for some "immaturity" issues for some games. He was also absent for two days of the minicamp in June this year before participating in the final workouts. The team did not elucidate why he was missing. Before that, Perrion Winfrey had alleged to the police that he was robbed at gunpoint by six masked men outside a nightclub.

The pattern of behavior became untenable for the Cleveland Browns. They are especially under pressure to clean up their act because their franchise quarterback is Deshaun Watson. They signed him on a guaranteed contract despite multiple sexual harassment charges against him that were still proceeding on civil trial after criminal charges were dropped.

The quarterback was suspended for 11 games because of those issues and the Browns have still stuck by him. However, it seems they were not willing to invite further scrutiny by also having Perrion Winfrey on their payroll given there are now two separate incidents where he has allegedly been aggravating against women.

Daryl Ruiter @RuiterWrongFAN Perrion Winfrey had a misdemeanor assault charge dropped in Texas (the allegations surrounding that charge were disturbing) after completing a diversion program. #Browns had the shape up or ship out talk with him this offseason. He failed to take advantage of the second chance.

The video certainly does seem to indicate that they have made the right decision but the law will decide the ultimate outcome for the player.

