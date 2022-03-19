Deshaun Watson contract: QB to sign record-shattering deal with Cleveland Browns

Deshaun Watson's time in Houston has officially come to an end after the quarterback agreed to waive his no-trade clause and join the Cleveland Browns. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Houston Texans will receive three first-round picks and two additional picks from the Browns for Watson.

Trade compensation still to be finalized with the Deshaun Watson plans to waive his no-trade clause to the #Browns , sources tell me and @TomPelissero . Yes, the Browns!!Trade compensation still to be finalized with the #Texans , but Watson has made his choice: He expects to go to Cleveland.

The move comes as a massive surprise as news broke yesterday that the Browns were told that Watson wasn't interested in joining the team.

The #Browns have been informed they're out of the running for Deshaun Watson, a source says. The team still views Baker Mayfield as their quarterback going forward. They told Mayfield's agents at the Combine they'd only explore top-tier QBs such as Watson.

But evidently, things changed overnight, as the quarterback has now decided to end his time in Houston and move to Cleveland. The most likely reason for this sudden change of heart is the Browns' record-breaking contract offer to Watson.

Deshaun Watson to sign the biggest guaranteed contract in NFL history

Once the trade is official, Deshaun Watson will sign a five-year, $230 million fully-guaranteed deal with the Browns. This is the largest guaranteed contract in NFL history by some distance.

He will be signing a fully guaranteed 5-year $230M contract



(via Ian Rapoport)

Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen held the previous record with $150 million but was narrowly surpassed by Aaron Rodgers' latest contract extension, which will see the future Hall of Famer make $150.6 million. Watson's deal with the Browns exceeds Rodgers' number by $79.4 million.

Watson's contract is the third-largest in the NFL behind Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes' $450 million deal and Allen's $258 million extension he signed in August 2021.

Browns to trade Baker Mayfield

It's a big coup for the Cleveland Browns, who will now turn their attention to finding a trade partner for Baker Mayfield. The prevailing thought was that if the Browns managed to land Deshaun Watson, they would trade Mayfield to the Texans. But as per Rapoport, the former number one overall draft pick isn't in the package heading the Texans' way.

Mayfield requested a trade yesterday and told ESPN yesterday that the relationship between him and the Browns was "too far fine to mend."

Baker Mayfield just told ESPN: "It's in the mutual interest of both sides for us to move on. The relationship is too far fine to mend. It's in the best interests of both sides to move on."

The Browns rejected Mayfield's request, who's in the final year of his rookie deal, but will now likely look to facilitate a trade for their former starting quarterback. Mayfield has reportedly expressed an interest in joining the Indianapolis Colts, who were also interested in trading for Watson, but were told by the Texans that they won't be dealing their starting quarterback to a team in the AFC South.

Baker Mayfield has informed the Browns that he'd prefer to be traded to the Colts, per sources. Earlier this week, prior to Mayfield's trade request, the Browns said they'd work with him on a trade. We'll see if they'll accommodate such a move to the AFC, though.

The Browns will likely honor Mayfield's request as an endearment for his contributions to the franchise. The quarterback led Cleveland to their first playoff win in 26 years, helping the Browns beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 48-37 in the Wild Card round last season.

Mayfield couldn't build off that win and endured a torrid season in 2021, throwing for just 3,010 yards with 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions, as the Browns labored to an 8-9. The quarterback's woeful campaign can be attributed to a slew of shoulder injuries he suffered last season, but the team couldn't resist the urge to move on from Mayfield and land Deshaun Watson.

