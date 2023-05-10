Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is looking to finally return to normalcy in his NFL career. The last two years have been incredibly turbulent for the star quarterback. He did not play in 2021, due to his request to be traded from the Houston Texans, and missed most of the 2022 season due to a suspension.

But after it became clear that the quarterback wanted to get out of Houston, a huge scandal involving his name broke out. He started to be accused by more than 20 women of a sexual scandal involving massage therapists. He searched many places in Houston and sexually abused the woman.

The quarterback remained silent during the accusations. Watson's only remarks about the case was a post on his social media, in which he said that he "always treated women with the utmost respect". He also claimed that Tony Buzbee, the attorney who was representing most of the woman, would be doing this for the money.

The number kept growing and growing. In total, he was accused by 30 woman of committing sexual assault against them.

How did Watson got traded to the Cleveland Browns?

In the jury's admissibility, it was decided that Watson would not face criminal prosecution for the 30 counts of sexual crimes in which he was involved in Houston. With that, the issue of him being arrested and not being able to play for Cleveland was ruled out.

The Browns traded three first-round, one third, and one fourth round pick. They also signed him to a massive contract for five years and $230 million. No matter what his actions were in Houston, and no matter what really happened to all the woman that accused him, Cleveland still went out and gave him an extraordinary contract.

Perhaps the more impressive thing is that all $240 million was fully guaranteed at the contract's signing, which is unprecedented for the NFL.

He was later suspended for 11 games due to his actions. He returned to action, like it or not, against the Texans in Houston. Even with Watson, the Browns did not qualified for the 2022 playoffs.

