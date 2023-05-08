The Cleveland Browns started a contest last month that asked their fans to create a new logo for the team. On Monday morning, the team released the five finalists for the logo contest.

This week, voting for the new logo will begin and fans will have the next few weeks to cast their votes for their favorite.

Each of the five finalists a different variation of the Cleveland Browns' original dog logo. This new logo announcement comes just months after the team unveiled a new logo at midfield that resembled an elf. This left many NFL fans questioning what happened to the iconic orange helmet logo. Now, the team apparently is looking for yet another new logo.

And, of course social media is full of fans opinions on which logo is the best. While some agree that the one dog logo looks a bit tougher than the other, some aren't fans of any of the new Browns logo options. One fan on Twitter said that the new logo candidates reminded them of an XFL logo. Others said that they like all of the new logo options and would like any of them.

Deg4 @Deg__4 Cleveland Browns @Browns finalists to become our new official dog logo! The next round of voting begins Wednesday 🦴 Alright, to sum it up, here are thefinalists to become our new official dog logo! The next round of voting begins Wednesday 🦴 Alright, to sum it up, here are the 5️⃣ finalists to become our new official dog logo! The next round of voting begins Wednesday 🦴 https://t.co/Non04jQKar Probably the bottom right but I don’t like any of them much. And if they ever go on the helmets (they won’t) hard pass twitter.com/browns/status/… Probably the bottom right but I don’t like any of them much. And if they ever go on the helmets (they won’t) hard pass twitter.com/browns/status/…

Mitch Wolfe @MitchellTWolfe

Top right is worst

Too much going on in bottom right

Find a middle ground between the two ones of the left and you might have a winner. Cleveland Browns @Browns finalists to become our new official dog logo! The next round of voting begins Wednesday 🦴 Alright, to sum it up, here are thefinalists to become our new official dog logo! The next round of voting begins Wednesday 🦴 Alright, to sum it up, here are the 5️⃣ finalists to become our new official dog logo! The next round of voting begins Wednesday 🦴 https://t.co/Non04jQKar Middle is the bestTop right is worstToo much going on in bottom rightFind a middle ground between the two ones of the left and you might have a winner. twitter.com/browns/status/… Middle is the bestTop right is worst Too much going on in bottom rightFind a middle ground between the two ones of the left and you might have a winner. twitter.com/browns/status/…

What is the Cleveland Browns logo?

The Cleveland Browns have made the orange helmet their iconic logo throughout the years. But, with the emergence of Brownie the Elf and the various dog logos, some have still wondered what the team's actual mascot is?

The team was named the Browns after fans chose to name the team after the organization's first coach Paul Brown in 1946.

The team gained the "Dawg Pound" for its fan base in 1985. That was when Hanford Dixon who played cornerback for Cleveland at the time, called he and his teammates on the defense "dawgs." Fans immediately were drawn to the reference and the "Dawg Pound" was born. With fans then gravitating toward a dog mascot for the team.

As for Brownie the Elf, that was actually started by Art Modell, when he bought the franchise in 1961.

He had an elf statue that he put on the shelf in his office and since the team didn't have a mascot that interacted with fans, Brownie the Elf became the team's official mascot. But, over the years, fans have preferred the dog mascot more.

All in all, the franchise doesn't actually have an official mascot logo since it was named after Paul Brown. But, the dog is clearly the most famous since it also refers to the fan base.

