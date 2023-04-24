The Browns are one of the most well-known fanbases in the NFL that have run across some ups and downs over the last few seasons.

One thing that the franchise has been able to hang its hats on is its logo. However, the team's logo could use a possible upgrade as it's the team's helmet. One NFL fan decided to submit a new design that won over the fanbase.

The fan is named Danny Devito, not to be confused with the award-winning actor of the same name. This Danny Devito is a designer for Fox Sports and submitted a new design for the franchise. Browns fans and even NFL fans chimed in on Twitter to share their love of the actor's logo:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

A couple of fans also took shots at quarterback Deshaun Watson when it came to the logo:

The designer also took the time to explain certain aspects of the Cleveland Browns logo. For example, Lake Erie is represented within the ears and there's a hidden 'C' found in the middle.

The franchise's logo design has a history within it. Credit: @dandevito8 (Twitter)

Last season, the team used the old Brownie Elf logo on their home field as a throwback.

The history of the Browns logo

The franchise is the only NFL team to have never used a logo on their helmet. In 1948, Cleveland's first logo was created and portrayed an elf in a brown and white outfit with a rugby ball in his right hand. The color scheme was a representation of the team's name and the elf himself stood for a brave and fun-loving character.

In 1970, the first plain helmet logo was designed. The image was simple, showing an orange helmet with a tiny white grille. It was a minimalist but very thorough design.

The history of the team's logos. Credit: SportsLogos.Net

It was a reflection of the team's focal point and its lack of images on their helmets.

The color combination represents the passion and energy of the club and its desire to win. In one form or another, the logo has remained the same since 1970.

Time will tell if the Browns will change their long-standing logo.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes