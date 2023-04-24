Create

Browns fans crown Fox's Danny Devito the king after submission in logo redesign - “End the contest now”

By LaDarius Brown
Modified Apr 24, 2023 15:27 GMT
Designer Danny Devito submits a new Browns logo to the delight of Browns fans
The Browns are one of the most well-known fanbases in the NFL that have run across some ups and downs over the last few seasons.

One thing that the franchise has been able to hang its hats on is its logo. However, the team's logo could use a possible upgrade as it's the team's helmet. One NFL fan decided to submit a new design that won over the fanbase.

The fan is named Danny Devito, not to be confused with the award-winning actor of the same name. This Danny Devito is a designer for Fox Sports and submitted a new design for the franchise. Browns fans and even NFL fans chimed in on Twitter to share their love of the actor's logo:

Best one...and it's not even close. End the contest now (and pay the man more than 4 club seats), @Browns. twitter.com/dandevito8/sta…
@dandevito8 @Browns @Browns_Daily @NathanZegura @PFF_Browns @BrownsTherapy @PaulBrown_UK Everyone go vote on this cuz I think we have a winner
@dandevito8 @Browns @Browns_Daily @NathanZegura @PFF_Browns @BrownsTherapy @PaulBrown_UK this is sensational!
I’m nowhere near a Browns fan, however, the symbolism behind this logo design is extremely clever and mind-blowing! twitter.com/dandevito8/sta…
@dandevito8 @Browns @Browns_Daily @NathanZegura @PFF_Browns @BrownsTherapy @PaulBrown_UK You get a Standing Ovation from me man, AWESOME job!!!
This is 🔥🔥🔥🔥 twitter.com/dandevito8/sta…
@dandevito8 @Browns @Browns_Daily @NathanZegura @PFF_Browns @BrownsTherapy @PaulBrown_UK I’m good with that! Get the elf outta here!
@dandevito8 @Browns @Browns_Daily @NathanZegura @PFF_Browns @BrownsTherapy @PaulBrown_UK You never miss!! Looks so good 🤩

A couple of fans also took shots at quarterback Deshaun Watson when it came to the logo:

Put that dog on a massage table surrounded by KY twitter.com/dandevito8/sta…
having a contest to do it cause they can’t afford to pay the graphic design team after committing $230 Ms to that predator twitter.com/dandevito8/sta…

The designer also took the time to explain certain aspects of the Cleveland Browns logo. For example, Lake Erie is represented within the ears and there's a hidden 'C' found in the middle.

The franchise&#039;s logo design has a history within it. Credit: @dandevito8 (Twitter)
Last season, the team used the old Brownie Elf logo on their home field as a throwback.

The history of the Browns logo

The franchise is the only NFL team to have never used a logo on their helmet. In 1948, Cleveland's first logo was created and portrayed an elf in a brown and white outfit with a rugby ball in his right hand. The color scheme was a representation of the team's name and the elf himself stood for a brave and fun-loving character.

In 1970, the first plain helmet logo was designed. The image was simple, showing an orange helmet with a tiny white grille. It was a minimalist but very thorough design.

The history of the team&#039;s logos. Credit: SportsLogos.Net
It was a reflection of the team's focal point and its lack of images on their helmets.

The color combination represents the passion and energy of the club and its desire to win. In one form or another, the logo has remained the same since 1970.

Time will tell if the Browns will change their long-standing logo.

