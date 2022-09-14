"I never understand how such bad choices make it so far" - NFL fans are not feeling the Browns' new logo 

The Cleveland Browns are in need of an overhaul in many different ways, most notably their PR department (and perhaps their front office). They had a nightmarish summer where they acquired Deshaun Watson amidst sexual assault allegations and handed him the largest guaranteed contract in NFL history.

FirstEnergy Stadium's bluegrass and the symbols drawn on them were not chief among the issues fans felt needed to be addressed in Cleveland.

Yet, here we are, with the old 'Brownie the Elf' character being resurrected and brought to midfield as a drawn-on logo for the Browns' home-opener against the New York Jets.

The Browns are coming off a Week 1 victory over the Carolina Panthers. In that game, they gave up 17 fourth-quarter points but were able to hold on to a win. The primary talking point was Baker Mayfield's poor play, which was the perfect distraction from the organization's controversial offseason. Unfortunately, they fumbled the narrative in the aftermath just as the team almost fumbled the result in a nailbiter.

While they didn't end up blowing the game, many NFL fans feel that they blew it as far as the on-field logo is concerned.

There was nothing inherently wrong with Cleveland's previous logo, the very helmet they wear every game. Was it the most spectacular piece of pro sports artwork? Absolutely not. But it didn't need to be replaced by a giant 'Brownie the Elf' that nobody asked for.

WFAN host Craig Carton wondered why Chief Wahoo had to go, but Brownie got to stay:

"Chief Wahoo was run out of town but the Browns Leprechaun is apparently here to stay - good times"

Brownie was seemingly unpopular among a large section of fans.

This fan went straight for the jugular, calling out every facet of the organization:

Daniel Hegerle @DanielHegerle @FieldYates

- Your team name is the Browns

- Your primary color is orange

- You call yourself "The dog pound"

- and now your field logo is an elf



like is this cause of drug usage or were y'all dropped as infants? @Browns

Here are some of the other top reactions:

G V @gv49ers @FieldYates @Browns Is he saying "NO" with his hand? Cuz someone needs to explain that to their QB.

GoodForAnother @goodforanother @FieldYates @Browns unfortunately brownie the elf has been credibly accused of sexual misconduct by several she-elves. no statement from the browns at this time

Now here's an idea...

Steelers Takeaways 🌗 @PittsburghSport @FieldYates @Browns I would have appreciated this more if it were a picture of Will Farrell in his Elf costume. Missed opportunity.

The Browns looking to build on momentum when hosting the Jets on September 18

The Browns will host the Jets at FirstEnergy Stadium this coming Sunday. With Deshaun Watson still out for a while, Cleveland is aiming to start a winning streak under quarterback Jacoby Brissett. However, the signal-caller was substandard against the Carolina Panthers. He completed just 52.9 percent of his throws, recording 147 passing yards, one passing touchdown, and a QBR of 74.

Despite the Jets not being a very strong opponent, Kevin Stefanski will be relying on the success of their rushing attack. Their backfield will continue to feature the one-two punch of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.

The Jets will have to hammer on Cleveland's main weakness, which could be considered to be Jacoby Brissett, if they are to have any impact on Sunday.

