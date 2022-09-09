Nick Chubb vs Saquon Barkley: Who is a good fantasy pick?

Who should be on your fantasy team for the Week 1 game of the 2022 NFL season - Nick Chubb or Saquon Barkley? The NFL season started with the Buffalo Bills defeating the reigning champs and the Los Angeles Rams by 31-10. The other two teams that NFL fans are looking forward to are the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants.

The Browns will start the season on September 11th and play against the Carolina Panthers. The Giants' matchup has also been scheduled for the same day against the Tennessee Titans. The Browns and the Giants have running backs Nick Chubb and Saquon Barkley, respectively, on their side, who are looking quite strong for the season.

If you are wondering who to pick on the final roster of your fantasy football team, then you have landed on the right article. We will analyze the two players by pointing out their previous stats and this season's projections and will conclude who will earn more fantasy points - Nick Chubb and Saquon Barkley.

Nick Chubb vs Saquon Barkley key stats

The Cleveland Browns drafted Nick Chubb as an overall 35th pick in the second round of the 2018 NFL draft. He has played four seasons with the Browns. Out of the four seasons, he has crossed over 1000+ rushing yards in the last three seasons. In his rookie season, he rushed for 996 rushing yards.

In the 2020 season, Chubb started in 12 games and had 1067 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns. In 2021, he again crossed the 1000+ mark with eight touchdowns in 14 games he started.

The New York Giants drafted Saquon Barkley in 2018, and he has played four seasons with them. Barkley started his rookie season with 1307 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns. But in the last two seasons, he has missed 18 of the 33 games played by the Giants because of injuries.

Is Nick Chubb a good fantasy pick?



Chubb was the driving force behind the Browns' outstanding rushing attack. He is short on receiving figures, though. He has only scored three receiving touchdowns in his career despite having 751 receiving yards. This may be why his average draft position of 19.79 places him behind several well-known running backs.

Overall, Chubb is a solid pick who may help you score big in the upcoming season.

Is Saquon Barkley a good fantasy pick?



Saquon Barkley has shown he can give stellar performances. But because of his injuries and poor New York Giants offense, he has struggled to earn big points in the Fantasy Football League. These reasons should be kept in mind before drafting him into your fantasy football roster.

He has earned only 116 fantasy points in the last two seasons combined. Instead of Barkley, draft Alvin Kamara, Ezekiel Elliott, or Leonard Fournette.

Nick Chubb or Saquon Barkley: who should you start?

If we have to select one of the two, the obvious choice should be Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb. He has shown consistency in his games and has had four amazing seasons. If we look at his three-year average, he earns 14.1 fantasy points per game, which is outstanding for any running back.

