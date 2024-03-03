On March 3, 2024, BLACKPINK's Jennie and BROCKHAMPTON's rapper, Matt Champion captivated fans with a potential collaboration. Both artists took to their official Instagram accounts, @jennierubyjane and @himattchampion, unveiling clips featuring an unreleased demo.

In this captivating teaser, Jennie's vocals were beautifully complemented by Matt's supporting vocals, creating a harmonious blend that left fans eagerly speculating about a potential collaboration single.

Matt supposedly had an interaction with BLACKPINK rapper during their performances at Coachella last year, creating many speculations, which further materialized as their possible upcoming collaboration.

The clips swiftly circulated through social media, triggering an outpouring of excitement and reactions from both Blinks (BLACKPINK's fanbase) and BROCKHAMPTON fans.

Internet reacts as BLACKPINK Jennie and Matt Champion tease a possible collab via Instagram stories

The surprising yet thrilling collaboration has piqued the interest of enthusiasts worldwide, who now await the official release with bated breath.

Matthew Garrett Champion, a prominent American rapper and member of the alternative boy band BROCKHAMPTON, brings his distinctive voice to the mix. Known by his stage name, Matt Champion, he gained recognition for solo tracks like Burn, El Dorado, Fangs, and You're Too Cool for Me.

This unexpected crossover between K-pop and American hip-hop underscores these talented artists' global reach and influence. The Instagram snippets offer a sneak peek into what promises to be a melodious and groundbreaking collaboration.

They leave fans worldwide on the edge of their seats, eager to witness the magic that the BLACKPINK member and Matt Champion have created together.

Fans took to social media and expressed their excitement online:

Having moved to Los Angeles to join BROCKHAMPTON, he was a key part of the all-American boy band until their disbandment in November 2022, marked by the release of their final albums, The Family and TM.

In addition to the musical excitement, Jennie continues to make waves beyond the realm of music. Currently, the idol is seen participating in the Korean variety program Apartment 404. Episode 3, slated to premiere on March 8, 2024, adds another layer to the anticipation surrounding the BLACKPINK member.

Furthermore, on March 1, 2024, the artist's influence expanded into the world of fashion as she was unveiled as the muse for Chanel luxury watches in the "Premiere Edition Originale" global campaign. Joining forces with French-American actress Lily-Rose Depp, Jennie's presence in the campaign adds a touch of glamour to this prestigious Maison, solidifying her status as a global icon.