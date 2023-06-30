What did Dana Carvey say about Dr Fauci? YouTube clip about the pandemic sends the internet into a frenzy

Saturday Night Live legend Dana Carvey is in the news. A video of him mocking Dr. Anothony Fauci is doing rounds on the internet. In the viral video, Carvey was having a conversation with his former colleague David Spade for a podcast, where he made fun of the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

In the viral YouTube clip of the podcast that is garnering massive attention online, Carvey and David Spade started talking about the coronavirus-induced pandemic period.

Then Carvey said with a sarcastic tone that he misses COVID, and soon after that, he made fun of Dr. Anthony Fauci.

“I know! Dude, dude! You know when I knew there was trouble? When anyone that came to our country didn’t have to get a vaccine, and I go, ’If you’re telling me that I can’t go to work, but everyone coming in doesn’t have to get one, I go…,’” Carvey said.

Dana Carvey imitated Dr. Anthony Fauci in a viral video

In the now-viral video, Dana Carvey made fun of Dr Anthony Fauci by imitating him. Carvey also adopted Fauci's accent.

"Well, once we found out when Fauci said, 'OK, I'm sorry, if you've had two boosters and two vaccines, you can get and give COVID to another guy who's had five vaccines and four boosters," the comedian said.

He further pretending to be a citizen asking Dr. Fauci a question.

"What’s the difference between a vaccine and booster?"

Then he acted like Fauci and replied that "it’s just more vaccine but booster sounds better."

He further acted like Dr Fauci and joked that he's "introducing the daily COVID shot."

“Anyway, a guy with 25 vaccines would get and give COVID to another guy with 25 vaccines. That’s why I’m introducing the daily COVID shot. Every day you get a shot. By the time you get to your car, you got no immunity, but it’s a beautiful 39 seconds.”

Social media users reacted to the viral clip of Dana Carvey making fun of Dr Anothy Fauci

Several internet users reacted to Dana Carvey's video, saying that it was 'spot on'. Carvey also shared his video on Twitter with the caption,

"I can’t believe Fauci said this…"

For those unaware, Carvey is an American comedian, actor, and impressionist. He was born on June 2, 1955, in Missoula, Montana. Carvey rose to fame as a cast member on the sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live (SNL) from 1986 to 1993. On SNL, he gained popularity for his wide range of memorable characters and celebrity impressions.

After leaving SNL, Carvey pursued a successful career in both television and film. He starred in his own show, The Dana Carvey Show, in 1996, although it had a short run. Carvey has also appeared in movies such as Wayne's World (1992), The Master of Disguise (2002), and Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015), where he provided the voice for the character Dana.

