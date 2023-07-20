What did Devon Bobian do? Suspect charged in the death of a Fountain police officer

Last week, 32-year-old Devon Bobian was apprehended for his involvement in the death of Officer Julian Becerra of the Fountain Police Department.

CBS reported that in February, Officer Julian Becerra died after sustaining injuries from a 30 to 40-foot fall off a bridge when the officer was attempting to capture Devon for his involvement with an alleged carjacking.

A press release by El Paso County Sheriff's Office mentioned that Devon Bobian was charged with one count of second-degree felony murder.

Devon Bobian is also charged with two counts of aggravated robbery

Law&Crime reported that on February 2, 2023, at about 4:00 pm, the Department of Corrections Parole Unit asked for assistance from the Fountain Police Department in finding a carjacking suspect from the Pueblo region who had active felony warrants.

A press release by the City of Fountain Government dated February 4, 2023, stated that the suspected driver Devon Bobian was headed north on I-25 in a stolen vehicle with two other suspects.

The press release mentioned that that car was spotted moving toward the City of Fountain at around 7:15 pm when officers made several unfruitful tactical vehicle interventions (TVI) to bring the vehicle to a halt.

The City of Fountain Government reported that the suspect hopped out of the vehicle and started to run from the officers on foot.

He even tried to jump off the bridge to evade them. The press release by the City of Fountain Government on February 4, 2023, read:

"The suspect attempted to jump off the bridge to elude officers at which time the officers grabbed him to prevent his escape and fall. As the suspect was hanging over the bridge he repeatedly stated, “let me go, I want to die.” The officers were able to pull him up to safety and place him into custody without incident."

Colorado Springs news radio station KDRO obtained a newly released probable cause affidavit. It states that Devon Bobian tried to escape the situation by climbing on top of his car and jumping onto the police vehicle being driven by Officer Julian Becerra.

According to the report by KDRO, Officer Becerra allegedly fell over the bridge guardrail while Devon stood on top of his car.

Following the fall, Officer Becerra was airlifted to Memorial Central Hospital and put in the intensive care unit with severe injuries. On February 11, 2023, he succumbed to his injuries and was announced dead.

Law&Crime reported that along with one count of second-degree felony murder, Devon Bobian is also charged with one count each of vehicular eluding, motor vehicle theft, weapon possession by a previous offender, and two counts of aggravated robbery.

Devon Bobian is subjected to a higher bail bond

A press release by El Paso County Sheriff's Office mentioned that Officer Julian Becerra was a part of the Fountain Police Department for four and a half years and was appointed to the Patrol Division as a K9 Officer.

In the press release by El Paso County Sheriff's Office, Sheriff Joe Roybal said,

"I am incredibly proud of the hard work our Investigations Division put into this case. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office consistently demonstrates an unwavering commitment to any investigation. Our hearts continue to go out to Officer Becerra’s family and the members of the Fountain Police Department."

Devon Bobian is in custody in the Bent County Correctional Facility for a previous sentence with a $2 million cash-only bail bond. This is significantly higher than the standard bond amount of $50,000 for second-degree felony murder charges because of his criminal record and the severity of the new charges.