What is Disco Bloodbath about? Book summary explored as Johnny Depp's texts to Amber Heard are revealed

Johnny Depp returned to the witness stand on April 21 to continue with the cross-examination of his defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard. During the latest hearing, Heard’s lawyer, Benjamin Rottenborn, revealed several texts the actress received from Depp in the past.

The majority of those texts were reportedly exchanged between 2013 and 2015 and ranged from being angry to affectionate. One such critical text from Depp said that Heard makes him “sick.” The text read:

“You sicken me. Leave me f***in' be, office square head.”

Meanwhile, another text showed the actor making a lighthearted remark about his fight with Heard by likening their situation to the Disco Bloodbath novel. Johnny Depp’s text read:

“Just thought you should know that there exists a book titled Disco Bloodbath. That's all....”

#JohnnyDepp #AmberHeard The judge asks for clarification of what "disco bloodbath" means. Hope "disco bloodbath" comes with a cracking soundtrack The judge asks for clarification of what "disco bloodbath" means. Hope "disco bloodbath" comes with a cracking soundtrack#JohnnyDepp #AmberHeard https://t.co/fv8gAJCxX7

In response, Heard said,

“We need that book! Is it about last Friday night, by any chance?”

Depp further replied,

“How can you make me smile about such a hideous moment??? Yes, it is... Funny b*tch. I f***ing love you.”

Johnny Depp was also seen expressing regret over his actions in some of his texts to Amber Heard. One of the texts read:

“Once again, I find myself in a place of shame and regret. Of course, I am sorry. I don't really know why or what happened. But I will never do it again. I want to get better for you. And for me... I love you and feel so bad for letting you down.”

Attorneys also revealed a text that showed Johnny Depp apologizing to Heard’s father for “going too far” in a fight and promising that it will “never happen again.”

A look into the plot of Disco Bloodbath

Disco Bloodbath: A Fabulous but True Tale of Murder in Clubland is a 1999 memoir written by James St. James. The book traces his life as part of The Club Kids and chronicles the journey of his friend Michael Alig, one of the leaders of the club kids.

The novel highlights Alig’s rise to fame and the eventual murder of his fellow club kid and drug dealer Andre “Angel” Melendez. St. James was reportedly Alig's mentor, rival, and collaborator, and was familiar with many prominent figures from the Manhattan party scene.

The memoir was later adapted into a 2003 film titled Party Monster starring Macaulay Culkin, Seth Green, Chloe Sevigny, and Marilyn Manson in lead roles. The book was also retitled to the same name but has since gone out of print.

Party Monster showcases the journey of Michael Alig, played by Macaulay Culkin, who relocates to New York City and crosses paths with James St. James, portrayed by Seth Green. St. James introduces Alig to the party scene in the city and the latter eventually becomes a popular “club kid” in town.

Alig rose to fame but got entangled in a series of controversies in the club scene. His ultimate downfall comes with the murder of his acquaintance, Andre “Angel” Melendez, played by Wilson Cruz.

According to The Guardian, Melendez was murdered on March 17, 1996. Meanwhile, Variety reported that Melendez was brutally murdered by Alig and his roommate Robert "Freeze" Riggs, who killed him with a hammer, dismembered his body, and disposed off the corpse in the Hudson River.

As per reports, Alig and Riggs allegedly pled guilty to manslaughter for their involvement in the murder of Melendez. While the Riggs was paroled in 2010, Alig served a prison sentence for 17 years. He was initially released in 2014 but was arrested once again for using crystal meth in 2017.

Michael Alig was found dead in his Manhattan apartment on December 25, 2020. Reports suggest he died of a heroin overdose.

Twitter reacts to Johnny Depp’s Disco Bloodbath reference

Johnny Depp's old "Disco Bloodbath" reference went viral after Amber Heard defamation trial (Image via Getty Images)

Back in 2020, Amber Heard told a London court that in March 2013, Johnny Depp hit her in the face during a fight and left her covered in blood. She referred to the incident as the “disco bloodbath” and told Judge Andrew Nicol that Depp often used the phrase in reference to their fight.

Although Johnny Depp has continued to deny the claims of assaulting Heard, his texts to the actress using the term “Disco Bloodbath” to define their fight were revealed in court during their ongoing defamation trial.

Following the revelation, several people took to Twitter to share their reactions to Johnny Depp’s reference.

Tawny Lara (she/her) @TawnyMLara Did anyone have "Disco Bloodbath reference" on their Johnny Depp/AmberHeard trial bingo board? Did anyone have "Disco Bloodbath reference" on their Johnny Depp/AmberHeard trial bingo board?

Ms.Melanie @FoxxxyMeL @JSJdarling @LADYBUNNY77 Your book “Disco Bloodbath” was just mentioned in the Johnny Depp/Amber Heard trial! Johnny Depp just said something about getting it in a bookstore or Amber wanted it. It happened soo fast! I was like heeey! @JSJdarling @LADYBUNNY77 Your book “Disco Bloodbath” was just mentioned in the Johnny Depp/Amber Heard trial! Johnny Depp just said something about getting it in a bookstore or Amber wanted it. It happened soo fast! I was like heeey!

🍓ブリトニー🍓 @ichigo__fields I'm a little surprised Johnny Depp hasn't heard of Disco Bloodbath sooner tbh I'm a little surprised Johnny Depp hasn't heard of Disco Bloodbath sooner tbh

MauRJames @CallMe_MRJames

#JohnnyDepp Disco Bloodbath is going to be the best selling book of the year #JohnnyDepp trial #DiscoBloodbath Disco Bloodbath is going to be the best selling book of the year#JohnnyDepp #JohnnyDepptrial #DiscoBloodbath

Lisa 🇺🇦 @lisamarie2174

#JusticeForJohnnyDepp The book "Disco Bloodbath" that was referred to in 1 of the many many #JohnnyDepp text messages read out in court today, it was also made into a film called "Party Monster" which starred Johnny's good friend #MarilynManson ...nothing malicious The book "Disco Bloodbath" that was referred to in 1 of the many many #JohnnyDepp text messages read out in court today, it was also made into a film called "Party Monster" which starred Johnny's good friend #MarilynManson...nothing malicious#JusticeForJohnnyDepp

Leichtperlig @Leichtperlig2 And still she asked Johnny Depp to marry him. Once upon a time there was an

#JohnnyDepp #ssiff2021 #SSIFF69 Still don't get the "disco bloodbath" + "patinting" mess, doesn't add up, doesn't make sense, but obviously Amber Heard got beaten up all over March 2013.And still she asked Johnny Depp to marry him. Once upon a time there was an #AmberHeard Still don't get the "disco bloodbath" + "patinting" mess, doesn't add up, doesn't make sense, but obviously Amber Heard got beaten up all over March 2013.😂😂 And still she asked Johnny Depp to marry him. Once upon a time there was an #AmberHeard #JohnnyDepp #ssiff2021 #SSIFF69 https://t.co/9ccM6Lmc5o

While reactions continue to pour in online, the Fairfax County courthouse announced that the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard trial will be in recess until Monday, April 25, after three consecutive days of testimony by Depp.

