What did DJ Chicken say about Wizkid’s late mom? Musicians’ disrespectful comments met with backlash online

DJ Chicken, a well-known internet personality, recently landed himself in hot waters after he picked up a viral fight with the Nigerian artist Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, better known by his stage name Wizkid. In a video that DJ Chicken uploaded on his TikTok recently, he was seen despising Wizkid’s late mother, Jane Dolapo, and wishing for his death.

He was also seen harshly criticizing Wizkid in the same video, which has gone viral on social media, claiming that the singer's fortunes have irreparably plummeted. He even went so far as to say that Wizkid's music had become worse and that his demise was impending.

He claimed that the singer was no longer producing excellent songs and that he would soon follow in the footsteps of his late mother. DJ Chicken said that Wizkid:

“Will soon follow his mother in the grave."

As soon as the video went viral, social media users strongly condemned DJ Chicken for his insulting words. Many have even urged the police to arrest the internet personality and called for legal action against him.

Netizens react as DJ Chicken disrespects Wizkid’s late mother

Netizens bashed the Nigerian artist for his mean words against Wizkid's late mother

However, once the video went viral, it drew backlash from netizens. A lot of people even criticized him on social media and urged the authorities to get him jailed.

Even though he later publicly apologized to Wizkid, it did not make the situation any better as netizens took to the comment section of the posts uploaded by X users like @Dayveed111, @IntelRegion, and @yabaleftonline to criticize him.

Additionally, since his apology video, he didn’t get back to the media agency, like Kanyi Daily's, with questions regarding the same or say anything about the incident.