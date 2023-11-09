What is the Dokdo dance challenge? All you need to know about the evolving trend with the remix of Korea's patriotic song

Recently, K-pop fans have kickstarted a new trend called the Dokdo dance challenge, which remixes K-pop idols' previously released dance challenges with Korea's patriotic song, Dokdo is Our Land.

Korea celebrates the island - whose Korean name, Dokdo, translates into Solidarity Island - in many ways, such as annual festivals, parades, etc.

Expand Tweet

One such celebration has recently translated into K-pop's popular trend of dance challenges, where fans have been syncing the patriotic song, Dokdo is Our Land, into the previous dance challenge of K-pop songs.

The island that lies between the Korean peninsula and the Japanese archipelago has represented Korea's solidarity following its colonization by Japan. While there have been several claims by the Japanese regarding the ownership of Dokdo, Korea has consistently showcased its solidarity with the island's administration.

Fans create the Dokdo dance challenge by syncing Korea's patriotic song into the famous trend in K-pop

K-pop's current viral trend of dance challenges saw its start in January 2020 when ZICO rolled out a TikTok video of him and Hwasa dancing to his then-recently released track, Any Song.

The video was enthusiastically received by K-pop fans and it immediately turned into a trend where K-pop idols from different groups come together to roll out each other's latest track's dance challenge.

Expand Tweet

Fans love the trend and it is one of the most-looked-forward-to releases every time a K-pop artist makes a comeback. Given the hold these dance challenges have on the K-pop industry at the moment, fans have decided to give their own twist to it by embedding Korea's old and well-known patriotic song, Dokdo is Our Land.

By syncing this song with the previously existing dance challenge videos, fans have kickstarted the Dokdo dance challenge with advocates for Korea's solidarity and administration over Dokdo Island.

While the patriotic song itself is an effort to emphasize the identity of the island as Korea's national pride and to battle the ongoing geopolitical discussion between Japan and Korea over the claims on the island, the Dokdo dance challenge has further promoted the same.

Following Japan's colonization of Korea, the country's claims of Dokdo Island, known as Takeshima in Japan, and its attempts at administration over the same have been consistent, especially since the island lies between Korea's peninsula on the east coast and the Japanese archipelago.

There have been debates over the sailing and fishing in the territory over the years and Japan has reportedly considered Dokdo under its map. However, despite Japan's claims, Korea's legal administration has reportedly considered Dokdo Island as its national pride.

Several K-pop songs' dance challenges, ATEEZ's Bouncy, THE BOYZ's Lipgloss, ZICO's Any Song, etc., have been synched to the patriotic song of Korea, Dokdo is Our Land, and fans have been extremely enjoying the dance trend.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Also given that the dance steps perfectly match the K-pop idols' dance moves, fans have been enthusiastically engaging with the Dokdo dance challenge while also advocating and promoting Korea's administration over the Dokdo Island.