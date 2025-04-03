What is the drama involving Bambi, Spice, and Lil Scrappy? Former drops searing diss track aimed to target fellow cast members

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star Adizia "Bambi" Benson has dropped a diss track, Eleven, on fellow cast members, including Spice and Lil Scrappy, on Wednesday. The song reportedly stemmed from Spice negatively commenting on Bam's Spotify streams last month.

According to The Shade Room, in an LHHATL episode in March, Spice said during a conversation with Lil Scrappy, Kirk Frost, and Rasheeda:

"You want me to put on her song, I'm not going to. Bambi has 11 listeners on Spotify."

In Eleven, Bam took a shot at all four cast members who were involved in Spice's conversation. She called out the 42-year-old Jamaican musician:

"On top of the beef, I go Suya on the Spice."

Bam targeted Rasheeda and Kirk Frost, the couple who, despite being married since 1999, have been embroiled in a recurring cheating drama. Alluding to Kirk's infidelity, Bam rapped:

"Rasheeda got 11 excuses, did I forget to mention? But she don't have an answer to why Kirk f***ing 11 b*tches."

Bambi also called out her ex-husband Lil Scrappy, with whom she has three children — two daughters, Xylo and Calli Richardson, and a son, Breland Richardson.

Scrappy is the father of two more children. He shares his eldest daughter, Emani Richardson, with his high school sweetheart and ex-fiancée Erica Dixon, and his youngest son Kyrie with Shakira Hardy.

Bam took a jab at Lil Scrappy over his relationships with other women in the diss track Eleven:

"My BD got 11 baby mamas with 11 dollars."

Bambi wrote similar words for Spice and Lil Scrappy when her Spotify streams were mentioned in the March episode. At the time, Bam took to Instagram Stories and wrote:

"Spice got 11 bbls Scrappy got 11 BMs and $11 ima just save the rest for another time"

Lil Scrappy responds to Bambi's diss track Eleven

Lil Scrappy shared his response to Bambi's diss track on an Instagram Live. He hit out at his ex-wife by accusing her of hiding her real age. He claimed:

"Shawty tried to hide her age number up under eleven. Eleven times four is forty-four. All I’m saying is if you were born in 1981 you’re forty-four."

Scrappy mocked Bam and said hiding her age was not an issue; however, he demanded she stop lying about her friends and other people.

Referring to Bam's scathing remarks about him having $11, Lil Scrappy brought up his child support arrangement. He said:

"Now you know for a fact if I only had a $11, I could not pay you the child support that I pay you. I killed that rumor. Killed that lie."

Lil Scrappy and Bambi tied the knot in 2017, and the latter filed for divorce in 2022, citing infidelity on her then-husband's part. Bam requested primary custody of their three children alongside child and spousal support from Scrappy.

However, he disputed Bam's allegations of adultery. Scrappy agreed to pay child support but requested joint custody of their kids. He also didn't agree with Bam's spousal support request.

