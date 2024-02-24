What is Exogenous Cushing syndrome? Symptoms explored as Amy Schumer reveals the reason behind the swollen face 

Amy Schumer recently opened up about her Exogenous Cushing syndrome diagnosis in an interview. The comedian sparked health concerns after her face appeared to have swollen up. She is now sharing the new revelation with followers and what life looks like following the detection of the disorder.

The 42-year-old shared the diagnosis in Jessica Yellin’s News Not Noise Friday newsletter. While discussing how she felt “newborn” after identifying the problem, she said in the interview,

“While I was doing press on camera for my Hulu show, I was also in MRI machines four hours at a time, having my veins shut down from the amount of blood drawn and thinking I may not be around to see my son grow up. So finding out I have the kind of Cushing that will just work itself out and I’m healthy was the greatest new imaginable.”

Exogenous Cushing syndrome is a disorder that occurs when one’s body has a higher-than-normal cortisol level (the primary stress hormone).

This often occurs in those taking synthetic glucocorticoid medicines to treat a disease. These medicines are mostly given to those suffering from skin conditions, inflammatory bowel disease, cancer, joint disease, lung disease, and more.

Symptoms of Exogenous Cushing syndrome explored as Amy Schumer shares diagnosis

Those who suffer from the same experience an array of symptoms. According to Medicine Plus, some include having a "moon face," a round, red, and full face, weight gain, skin infections, purple stretch marks, and thin skin.

Patients also experience backaches, bone pain, fat collection near the shoulders, rib and spine fractures, and generally weaker muscles.

Some other problems may also include having type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol levels.

Women can mainly express excessive hair growth around their bodies, with their periods becoming irregular or stopping.

Some other symptoms may include headaches, fatigue, mental health struggles, and increased thirst and urination.

Treatment for the disorder can vary. Those who stop taking corticosteroids can notice a decrease in symptoms. Dietary changes, treating cholesterol with medication, and taking other prescribed medicines can also help cure the disorder.

According to People magazine, some other treatment procedures include radiation therapy and surgery.

“That’s how I realized something was wrong”: Amy Schumer reveals how the internet helped her get diagnosed

In Amy Schumer's News Not Noise interview, she revealed that “having the internet chime in” about her change in appearance helped her re-evaluate her health. She said,

“Aside from fears about my health, I also had to be on camera having the internet chime in. But thank God for that. Because that’s how I realized something was wrong.”

Amy Schumer also expressed that she wanted to “advocate for women’s health” as they often have to deal with criticism when it comes to their “ever-changing bodies.” Schumer said in her interview that women must relentlessly fight for their health “in a system that usually doesn’t believe them.”

Earlier this month, Amy Schumer also took to Instagram to reveal that she was on “some medical and hormonal things” as she was struggling with endometriosis.