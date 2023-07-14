"Delusions of grandeur": Amy Schumer trolled over backing out of Barbie because it wasn't 'feminist enough'

On June 9, Amy Schumer came clean on why she left the Barbie production. In an interview with Watch What Happens Live, the comedian said she rejected the role because it wasn't in alignment with her feministic views.

In 2016, Schumer was supposed to headline the project created by Sony Pictures, and also rewrite the screenplay along with her sister, Kim Caramele. However, she decided against it and released a statement on Variety that it was due to "scheduling conflicts."

Fans were in discourse after learning about the story:

Amy Schumer said no to Barbie due to creative differences

Amy Schumer at the Watch What Happens Live interview with Andy Cohen. (Image via Bravo/ Getty Images)

Amy Schumer set the record straight about her involvement with the much anticipated Barbie movie on Watch What Happens Live. She expressed that it was "creative differences" which led to her departure from the role, not scheduling issues like she previously mentioned.

When host Andy Cohen asked about her opinion on the new Barbie movie, Amy casually replied:

"I can't wait to see the movie. I think it looks awesome."

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach wrote the screenplay and Margot Robbie was cast as the lead role of Barbie alongside Ryan Gosling as Ken. The Trainwreck actor soon implied that the new movie is supposed to be great as it has a new team behind it.

The other cast members of Barbie are talented and critically acclaimed actors. Famous faces like Simu Liu, Emma Mackey, America Ferrera, and Issa Rae are all part of the cast.

Schumer also said that now the fresh perspective of Barbie looks "like very feminist and cool."

Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig posing at the red carpet during CinemaCon. (Image via Greg Doherty/ Getty Images)

Cohen asked if it didn't feel feminist when Schumer was involved in the creative, to which she shrugged and replied in the affirmative. This is in reference to a piece that came out last year on The Hollywood Reporter where Amy's angle was conveyed as:

"a fish-out-of-water tale about a woman who gets kicked out of Barbieland for not being perfect enough."

The Hollywood comedian said that she wanted to bring out a more funny aspect to Barbie, but the Sony team wasn't on board with the idea so Amy quit the whole project.

Twitter reactions to Amy Schumer declining Barbie

On June 9, Amy Schumer divulged in an interview with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live that she backed out of the opportunity to play Barbie.

After WWHL aired on television and Amy's clip was posted on Youtube, many netizens voiced their stand on the matter.

The internet was outraged to hear the American comedian's remarks on the upcoming Barbie movie.

One Twitter user decided to troll Schumer, saying:

IDK MAN @EstWhatever Amy Schumer isn’t even funny anyways so I’m glad they went with Margot Robbie for Barbie 🤷🏿‍♂️

Here are some other tweets about the whole Amy/Barbie fiasco.

ghost. @screamayers I cant believe amy schumer was almost barbie lol thats so laughable

Joey Mannarino @JoeyMannarinoUS



Amy Schumer really thinks we’re going to believe anyone wanted to make her Barbie? Amy Schumer said she turned down the Barbie role because it wasn’t feminine enough.Amy Schumer really thinks we’re going to believe anyone wanted to make her Barbie?

Ryan_B_NV @Ryan_B_NV @JoeyMannarinoUS Was it the version of where barbie is eaten by Godzilla, and Schumer plays Godzilla?

juanito 🩷 @bilatinbarbie greta gerwig when amy schumer dropped out of playing barbie

Most tweets were harmless, but others were turning out to be cruel and slandering. However, some Twitter users also came in support of the comedian.

vo @vanillaopinions we really could've had a hilarious amy schumer led barbie instead of whatever greta gerwig and margot robbie are trying to do with it

John Hawkins @johnhawkinsrwn @ClownWorld_ The ironic thing is that Hollywood probably would have loved to have had Amy Schumer as Barbie, Dylan Mulvaney as Barbie's female best friend, and Jada Pinkett starring as Barbie's lesbian lover, Ken.

The aftermath of Amy Schumer and the Barbie Movie

Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie on the sets of the Barbie movie. (Image via Bauer-Griffin/ Getty Images)

Amy Schumer has since posted an Instagram Story, seemingly clarifying to have nothing against the new Barbie or who played it. The American actor said:

"Can't wait to see Barbie".

The world premiere was celebrated on July 9, 2023, in LA, United States.

Barbie is set to release on July 21, 2023.