What is Prednisone Moon face? Internet defends Amy Schumer as recent appearance attracts body shamers

Amy Schumer sparked moon face and other speculations after appearing on a recent episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. She was also subjected to body-shaming. However, some netizens defended the comedian against the criticisms.

As her appearance on Jimmy Fallon's talk show on Tuesday quickly grabbed the attention of some viewers, one X user Dr. Jebra Faushay shared a small clip from the episode. Jebra asked medical professionals to answer if Amy's face looked the normal size.

Expand Tweet

The 42-year-old was on the talk show to discuss the upcoming season of her drama Life & Beth starring Michael Cera. However, viewers were fixated on how Amy’s face looked ‘swollen’. Some opined it might be a condition called moon face, caused by the long-term use of steroids such as prednisone.

This steroid medication is commonly prescribed if someone has had an organ transplant. It is also prescribed if diagnosed with several other conditions, such as lupus, Addison’s disease, certain cancers, arthritis, joint pain and swelling, anemia, and asthma. One of the side effects of prednisone is moon face — the two other being mood changes and weight gain.

Some netizens explained Amy's swollen face could be due to a condition called moon face. (Image via X/@JebraFaushay)

Moon face makes one’s face round, puffy, and full. It can also strike an individual as a symptom of some other health conditions, including hypothyroidism, and Cushing’s syndrome. Though moon face is not harmful to the body or painful, it can bring a visible change to one’s appearance and affect one’s mental health.

Internet defends body-shaming comments about Amy Schumer's recent appearance on Jimmy Fallon's show

Dr. Jebra Faushay's clip went viral, garnering more attention to the apparent change in Amy Schumer's face. A lot of people were offensive with their comments as they called her names. Some body-shamed her claiming her swollen face was the result of over-eating.

Some others called her a 'Zionist' referring to her controversial social media posts on the Israel-Hamas conflict. However, a number of people requested others not to pass critical remarks on Amy Schumer's body or hypothesize if she was suffering from a condition.

Netizens defend Amy's recent appearance on Jimmy Fallon's show. (Image via X/@JebraFaushay)

Netizens defend Amy's recent appearance on Jimmy Fallon's show. (Image via X/@JebraFaushay)

Netizens defend Amy's recent appearance on Jimmy Fallon's show. (Image via X/@JebraFaushay)

Netizens defend Amy's recent appearance on Jimmy Fallon's show. (Image via X/@JebraFaushay)

Netizens defend Amy's recent appearance on Jimmy Fallon's show. (Image via X/@JebraFaushay)

Netizens defend Amy's recent appearance on Jimmy Fallon's show. (Image via X/@JebraFaushay)

Netizens defend Amy's recent appearance on Jimmy Fallon's show. (Image via X/@JebraFaushay)

Netizens defend Amy's recent appearance on Jimmy Fallon's show. (Image via X/@JebraFaushay)

Netizens defend Amy's recent appearance on Jimmy Fallon's show. (Image via X/@JebraFaushay)

Amy Schumer spoke about Life & Beth and mentioned her on-screen chemistry with Michael Cera on Fallon's show. She shared some anecdotes about her son’s observation skills, and family dynamics, and also addressed the hoax that Jennifer Anniston attended her wedding.

The third season of Life & Beth is premiering on Hulu this Friday.

Meet the man that a Peanuts character was named after HERE