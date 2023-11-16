What does a flash flood warning mean? Details explored as Florida faces tropical storm-like conditions amid heavy rainfall

Storms from the east are moving towards the state's coastline, and South Florida is preparing for a wave of flash flooding predicted to last through Thursday evening, as per news sources like CBS News and CNN.

As of 1:30 pm ET on Wednesday, officials declared in an alert that Miami-Dade County was under a flood watch. It is recommended that residents avoid the rising floods since they may include hazardous materials and debris. The NWS has also issued a flash flood warning.

As per the National Weather Service or NWS, this type of flood usually occurs within three to six hours following intense rainfall and is frequently caused by heavy rain. Although these floods can occur anywhere, the NWS has noted that the residents of particular areas may be more vulnerable.

The more vulnerable areas include those who reside close to rivers, streams, and dams or in heavily populated places. Whenever these floods occur, the NWS provides warnings to the residents of those areas. This warning is termed a flash flood warning.

Flash flood warning provides an alert against these floods

The warning happens when there is an abrupt, powerful flood (Image via Associated Press)

A flash flood is an abrupt, powerful flood that may form in a matter of minutes or hours. A warning is given when this flood is expected to happen or is already happening. The warning includes asking people to move quickly to high ground if they are in a region that is prone to flooding.

National weather forecasting organizations all over the world issue warnings, which are severe weather alerts from the NWS that notify the public that a flash flood is either approaching or has already occurred in the cautioned area.

According to the NWS, a location is under a flood watch indicates that the weather is conducive to a flood happening. This flood watch is a warning watch that alerts locals to the possibility of flooding in the event that circumstances worsen.

This alert usually entails keeping an eye on local news and weather reports for any fresh warnings. It is also important to ensure that people of the affected regions, or who live close to rivers or dams, have prepared to flee or seek shelter if needed.

Moreover, as per Ready.gov, if people are told to leave when a flood warning is issued, they should take the advice and leave as quickly as possible. Additionally, as per the same source, people should seek higher ground immediately in this situation.

Additionally, a few NWS Weather Forecast Offices have implemented an upgraded flash flood warning known as a flash flood emergency. It is akin to the process for a tornado emergency in that it alerts people to severe flooding in densely populated regions.

Public radio and television broadcasts by the NWS provide official warnings, watches, forecasts, and other information around the clock. People can also download the American Red Cross or Federal Emergency Management Agency programs to their smartphones to sign up for weather alerts.

Florida is currently undergoing a situation of flash flood

On Thursday, November 16, 2023, meteorologist Dave Warren of NEXT Weather said that after a day of intense rain in South Florida, the wind is supposed to pick up to 25 to 40 mph with gusts as high as 60 mph as the rain moves out.

Nevertheless, gradually, both the flood warning and the watch ended. However, a high wind warning is still in place through early Thursday afternoon.

Over the following few days, the area is predicted to have gloomy weather as two storms have moved into the state, bringing with them heavy rains. It looked like the storms were coming up from under the state towards the Caribbean.

Residents from the Florida Keys to the West Palm Beach area were said to have expected five to eight inches of rain, according to the local National Weather Service, and they should be ready to respond if conditions worsen.