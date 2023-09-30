[Watch] Unaffected by heavy rain, fans chant for Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma ahead of India's World Cup 2023 warm-up game against England

The rain didn't seem to dampen the spirits of fans as they were seen cheering for Indian stars like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma ahead of the start of their warm-up fixture against England at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on Saturday, September 30.

It has been absolutely pelting down in Guwahati and it would have been absolutely natural had the fans been disheartened by the weather. Instead, they were chanting the names of their favorite players and looking towards the dressing room to see if they got a glimpse of any of the players.

Here's the video of the fans that has gone viral on X:

India-England warm-up game likely to be abandoned due to rain

Just when it seemed like the two teams would get onto the field for some cricketing action, rain came hammering down in Guwahati. Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat first, but the chances of any play happening look absolutely bleak.

The cut-off time for play to begin is reportedly around 7.30pm IST, but at the time of writing, things look grim and the official abandonment of the game just seems to be a formality.

India will now travel to Thiruvananthapuram to play their second warm-up game against The Netherlands on October 3, while England will stay back to face Bangladesh in their final warm-up fixture on October 2 before the World Cup.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami.

England squad: Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Gus Atkinson, Reece Topley, Mark Wood.