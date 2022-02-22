What was Gary Brooker’s cause of death? Tributes pour in as Procol Harum frontman dies aged 76

Procol Harum frontman Gary Brooker reportedly passed away on February 19, 2022, at the age of 76. The news of his demise was announced in a joint statement by his band on their official site:

“With the deepest regret we must announce the death on 19 February 2022 of Gary Brooker MBE, singer, pianist and composer of Procol Harum, and a brightly-shining, irreplaceable light in the music industry.”

Gold Radio @GoldRadioUk RIP Gary Brooker, lead singer of Procol Harum, who has died at the age of 76.



Brooker passed away peacefully at his home at the weekend. RIP Gary Brooker, lead singer of Procol Harum, who has died at the age of 76. Brooker passed away peacefully at his home at the weekend. https://t.co/BPr5sYbtLP

According to Procol Harum, Brooker died peacefully at his own residence after a battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife, Franky Brooker.

The band also mentioned that a private funeral and memorial celebration would be organized for the musician at a later date.

Gary Brooker was an English singer, songwriter and pianist, best remembered as the founder and lead singer of iconic 60s rock band Procol Harum. He was also the co-founder of Southend's beat group The Paramounts.

In addition to his work with Procol Harum, the musician is also known for his collaborations with Eric Clapton, Ringo Starr, Paul McCartney and George Harrison, among others.

Following the news of Brooker’s demise, several people took to Twitter to mourn the loss of the singer:

Martin Knight @MartinKnight_ R. I. P. Gary Brooker who has skipped the light fandango. Procol Harum’s A Whiter Shade Of Pale wrong footed the pop music loving public with its dreamy, powerful eccentricity & it took the Beatles with All You Need Is Love to dislodge them from No. 1 in the 1967 summer of love. R. I. P. Gary Brooker who has skipped the light fandango. Procol Harum’s A Whiter Shade Of Pale wrong footed the pop music loving public with its dreamy, powerful eccentricity & it took the Beatles with All You Need Is Love to dislodge them from No. 1 in the 1967 summer of love. https://t.co/ZifCderRdk

Baggiesman @sybilsdad Just heard that Gary Brooker, lead singer of 'Procul Harem' has passed away of cancer, aged 76. RIP.

Is there anyone who doesn't recognise 'A Whiter Shape of Pale', a huge 1967 No. 1? Just heard that Gary Brooker, lead singer of 'Procul Harem' has passed away of cancer, aged 76. RIP.Is there anyone who doesn't recognise 'A Whiter Shape of Pale', a huge 1967 No. 1?

Philip Gwynne Jones @PGJonesVenice "Your trouser cuffs are dirty

And your shoes are laced up wrong

You'd better take off your Homburg

'Cause your overcoat is too long"



RIP Gary Brooker. "Your trouser cuffs are dirtyAnd your shoes are laced up wrongYou'd better take off your Homburg'Cause your overcoat is too long"RIP Gary Brooker. https://t.co/QEB1S4hdbq

Bruce Gorrie @bsgorrie RIP Gary Brooker, a great player and singer. WSOP remains a startling, monumental record



Upon the seventh seasick day,

We made our port of call.

A sand so white, and sea so blue,

No mortal place at all RIP Gary Brooker, a great player and singer. WSOP remains a startling, monumental record Upon the seventh seasick day,We made our port of call.A sand so white, and sea so blue,No mortal place at all https://t.co/FOtfiEGGne

BoomRadioUK @BoomRadioUK Sad to learn of the death of Procol Harum's Gary Brooker - accomplished signer, pianist and composer. He was 76. With Whiter Shade of Pale, Gary contributed to the track voted by Boom listeners as your most popular of all time. Sad to learn of the death of Procol Harum's Gary Brooker - accomplished signer, pianist and composer. He was 76. With Whiter Shade of Pale, Gary contributed to the track voted by Boom listeners as your most popular of all time. https://t.co/VKKI5JDSFE

Andre Gardner @andregardner Aww man, one of my favorite singers has passed. Gary Brooker of Procol Harum. He wrote &sang one of the most beautiful songs in existence - “A Whiter Shade Of Pale,” not to mention “A Salty Dog, “Conquistador,” et al. RIP, and thank you for the music and your beautiful voice. Aww man, one of my favorite singers has passed. Gary Brooker of Procol Harum. He wrote &sang one of the most beautiful songs in existence - “A Whiter Shade Of Pale,” not to mention “A Salty Dog, “Conquistador,” et al. RIP, and thank you for the music and your beautiful voice. https://t.co/OahTcb7Z5i

As tributes continue to pour in online, it is certain that Brooker will be missed by his family, friends and colleagues. However, his legacy will always be remembered by contemporaries and future generations alike.

A look back into the life of Gary Brooker

Gary Brooker founded Procol Harum in 1966 (Image via Andy Paradise/WireImage)

Gary Brooker was born on May 29, 1945, at Hackney Hospital in East London. He was the son of musician Harry Brooker and learnt to play instruments like the piano, trombone and cornet as a child.

He attended Westcliff High School for Boys before enrolling in Southend Municipal College to study zoology and botany. The singer later dropped out of college to pursue a career in the music industry.

The musician joined hands with guitarist Robin Trower and founded The Paramounts in 1962. The band earned considerable recognition in the British R&B scene of 1960s but decided to disband in 1966.

Following the disbandment, Brooker founded Procol Harum with his friend Keith Reid in 1966. The band’s 1967 single A Whiter Shade of Pale, became a phenomenon across the world and came to be known as a song defining "The Summer of Love."

Brooker launched a solo career after Procol Harum broke up in 1977 and released his debut solo album No More Fear of Flying in 1979. That same year, he also joined Eric Clapton’s band and contributed to their studio album Another Ticket.

The singer also became a member of Bill Wyman's Rhythm Kings and toured with Ringo Starr’s All-Starr band. He even performed at a charity concert as part of the Gary Brooker Ensemble in 1996 to raise funds for St Mary and All Saints church in Surrey.

That year, Brooker also appeared in the film adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webbers' Evita alongside Madonna, Jonathan Pryce and Antonio Banderas.

The performer organized another charity concert in 2005 and performed a sold-out gig at Guildford Cathedral to help raise aid for the tsunami appeal. He was also a consistent supporter of the Countryside Alliance and performed several times to raise funds for the organization.

Brooker was appointed as a Member of the Order of the British Empire in the Queen's Birthday Honours on June 14, 2003, for his contribution to charity. He also received a BASCA for his contribution to music on October 28, 2009.

Edited by Prem Deshpande