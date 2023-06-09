What is gastric adenocarcinoma? All about Kelis' late husband amid latest Bill Murray report

Singer Kelis Rogers and actor Bill Murray are being spotted together on different occasions. The US Sun reported that Murray went to watch the artist perform on stage and has been attending her last few shows. The two are reportedly close friends and have even stayed together at the same hotel. A source for the US Sun revealed that the duo began bonding after Kelis' husband's death in March 2022 and after Murray's wife's death in 2021.

According to a common friend of the couple, Murray was photographed at Kelis' show in South London. The friend added that the two were seen at the same hotel and that Murray had gone to watch the singer perform multiple times before he went to Mighty Hoopla. They added:

"But they've also both shared relatively recent bereavements and have that common bond between them."

Rogers' husband Mike Mora passed away in March 2022 at the age of 37 following a long battle with stomach cancer. Mayo Clinic states that stomach cancer or gastric adenocarcinoma happens due to cell growth in the stomach. The problem can happen anywhere in the stomach but it frequently happens in the main part of the stomach.

Kelis' husband Mike Mora revealed his stomach cancer diagnosis in September 2021

Mike Mora revealed his stomach cancer diagnosis in 2021 through Instagram.

He revealed that the symptoms began in 2020 when he was suffering from some pain after shifting to a farm on the outskirts of Los Angeles. Mora said that doctors told him that he had stomach cancer and that he was shocked to hear the same as he thought he had an ulcer.

Mora said that he revealed his diagnosis to help anyone else facing the same issue can go seek help. He noted:

"It is the truth. Don't take your time, your time with friends, family, for granted. S*** can be over just like that!"

Mora stated that he is lucky to have Kelis in his life alongside three kids who love him and he will be able to fight this problem with their support. He also had a message for the followers where he thanked them.

Mike Mora and his relationship with Kelis over the years

The singer's late husband was a photographer and real estate agent who finished his education at Coral Gables High School and New York University. He has an Instagram page that features his photography work. ExactNetWorth reported his net worth as $300,000 and his earnings were a result of his successful career as a photographer and real estate agent.

Mike was married to Kelis since 2014. The duo have a son who was born in 2015 and a daughter who was born in September 2020.

Before Mora, the singer was married to rapper Nas. After getting engaged in 2004, they tied the knot in 2005 and in 2009, they had a son. However, Rogers applied for divorce due to irreconcilable differences, and the duo separated in 2010.

Although actor Bill Murray was seen attending the singer's performances, the two have yet to confirm or deny if they are dating. The rumors are all based on speculation.

