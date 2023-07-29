What is Gianotti-Crosti syndrome? Mandy Moore reveals son struggles with rare condition

Mandy Moore's son Gus has been diagnosed with Gianotti-Crosti syndrome, a rare skin disease. Moore shared the news via her Instagram story on July 28, 2023. Gianotti-Crosti syndrome is a rash that is common among children and it usually covers the arms, legs, and face.

Moore posted a picture of her son enjoying a lollipop outside the doctor's office as she gave her followers insight into his diagnosis. She mentioned that when Gus developed the rash she and her husband Taylor Goldsmith were confused and soon took him to urgent care.

"Went to urgent care. Pediatrician. Dermatologist. Pediatric dermatologist. All the while, he smiles and laughs and carries on with his day like the rockstar he is," she wrote.

Mandy Moore's Instagram Story (Image via Instagram/@mandymooremm)

Mandy Moore then revealed that Gus' skin condition was a "viral childhood rash," called Gianotti-Costi syndrome. She mentioned that the rash was all over his legs and the back of his arms. Moore mentioned that steroid cream and Benadryl help to treat the rash and stated that it will last for 6 to 8 weeks.

"All of that to say, this parenting thing is weird and hard and sometimes you feel so helpless (and yes I'm ever so grateful it's only an itchy skin condition). Kids are resilient and as long as he's smiling through it, we are a-okay," she continued.

Mandy Moore revealing her son's condition (Image via Instagram/@mandymooremm)

Mandy is a mother of two children. Her first son Gus was born in August 2021 and her second son Ozzie was born in October 2022.

Gianotti-Crosti syndrome: Causes, symptoms, prevention and other details

Gianotti-Crosti syndrome is a rash that is common among children, as per WebMD. It can lead to itching and discomfort and appears when a child is recovering from a certain disease. Some children are diagnosed with it after vaccinations for smallpox, influenza, and more.

It is common among children who have conditions like atopic dermatitis. Adults might also contract the disease and women have a higher chance of being diagnosed with it as compared to men.

The problem could be triggered by Coxsackievirus, Epstein-Barr virus, cytomegalovirus, enterovirus infections, ECHO viruses, and respiratory syncytial virus. The rash is pink, red, or brown colored and it initially develops in the b*ttocks, later spreading to the rest of the boy. Apart from itching, Gianotti-Crosti syndrome could also lead to swelling of the liver or spleen.

The rash stays for around four weeks and can sometimes persist for eight weeks. It does not lead to any skin damage but the signs remain in the form of dark spots. While there is no specific way to diagnose the syndrome, it can be detected based on how long the rash has been present or the illnesses that a child has been diagnosed with in the past.

Gianotti-Crosti syndrome can be treated with oral antihistamines or cool compresses. The child does not need to be isolated as it is not a contagious disease.

Mandy Moore is spending time with her kids amidst the SAG-AFTRA strike

Mandy Moore has been trying to spend quality time with her kids amidst the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike. In an interview with People this month, she said that she returned to work soon after both her kids were born and that she is trying to "be present" and enjoy the time she has with them.

"I recognize that the time is fleeting, and so I'm really trying to be present and appreciate it. There's a million things happening at once. It's still a really, really special time," she said.

Moore also shed light on how the family has been enjoying the summer. She mentioned that the children love the family pool and continued:

"We get to go swimming just about every day, which is really fun. Gus is getting more comfortable in the pool. And Ozzie really loves it — he's always kind of been a ‘water baby.’ He loves the bath, and so he’s equally entranced by the pool and just mesmerized watching his brother swim."

Mandy Moore is also busy with the SAG-AFTRA strike, which began on July 13, 2023. Several actors, singers, and professionals from the entertainment industry and part of the strike. It has affected the production of films and TV shows, with a majority of releases being postponed.