What happened to Ada Ameh? Tributes pour in as beloved Nigerian actress dies aged 48

Nigerian comedian and actress Ada Ameh passed away on July 17 at the age of 48. The news was revealed by Emeka Rollas, President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria.
Her cause of death is yet to be revealed. However, it has been confirmed that she died at Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Hospital at around 11 pm on Sunday.
The news of Ameh’s death comes two years after the death of her daughter, Aladi Godgift, who lost her life in an unsuccessful surgery in October 2020.
Ada Ameh was battling depression
Sources said that Ada collapsed during her visit to an oil company worker and his family. She was immediately admitted to the hospital but died before arriving there. The actress was also reportedly battling mental health issues following the demise of her family members.
Before her daughter's death in 2020, Ada had also lost six siblings and her father. In June 2022, she had opened up about her struggles with mental health and revealed that she had been given a job but could not do it because of her emotional condition.
In a video on her Instagram page, she said:
"Everything is going to be fine. I have an issue right now, and it’s taking my life. I will not die. We will get over it."
While appearing on a television show on July 1, 2022, Ada also spoke about battling depression after her daughter passed away.
Fans pay tribute to Ada Ameh on Twitter
Ada Ameh earned fame because of her iconic roles in Nollywood. She was best known for playing the character of Anita in the 1996 film Domitilla. After news of her death was made public, Twitter was flooded with tributes from people who heard about her demise:
About Ada Ameh: Early life, career and more
Born on May 15, 1974, Ada Ameh was a part of the Nigerian film industry for more than two decades. She gained recognition for her performances in the 1996 movie Domitilla and the famous television series, The Johnsons.
Ameh was raised in Ajegunle in Lagos and also finished her education in the same place. However, she left school at the age of 14.
She joined Nollywood in 1995 and made her debut with Domitilla in 1996. The movie, which was produced and directed by Zeb Ejiro was a box office success.
She then appeared on the Nigerian TV show, The Johnsons, which also received several accolades.
Despite being a famous actress, Ameh had to battle several problems throughout her life. She became pregnant when she was just 13 years old. While speaking to Chude Jideonwo in 2021, Ameh stated that her peers had influenced her to get pregnant. She also said:
“The most beautiful part is that, on my 15th birthday, my baby was barely five months old. I was marched out of the Barracks.”
It was around the same time that she also started drinking heavily and became addicted to alcohol.
Ameh remained unmarried for all these years.