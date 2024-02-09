What happened to Amber Shearer and Dongayla Dobson? GoFundMe raises $350 as Kentucky moms speak out about Bahamas assault

Two Kentucky mothers, Amber Shearer and Dongayla Dobson, have allegedly been drugged and then s*xually abused while they were on a trip at a Bahamas resort. Toxicology tests had been done, where it was found that both Shearer and Dobson had a mixture of drugs in their systems.

Trigger warning: The article contains references to r*pe. Readers' discretion is advised.

According to the two women, Pirate’s Cove staffers s*xually assaulted them in broad daylight. Royal Bahamas Police later arrested two men in connection to the assault. A GoFundMe fundraiser has been launched by one of the victims' parents, in connection to the incident. About $350 has already been raised through the fundraiser.

On Sunday, a horrific incident reported took place in a resort in Bahamas, to two women who were on a trip. Dongayla Dobson and Amber's Carnivak cruise ship docked at the island country, and that's where the assault allegedly happened. The survivors claimed that it was their first kid-free trip and it has already turned out to be extremely traumatic.

Local police have identified two suspects and have taken them into custody as well. The men are 54 years old and 40 years old. Their identities haven't been revealed as of now.

According to the Royal Bahama Police Force, they are doing active investigation in the case. As has been mentioned before, a fundraiser has been launched. According to the fundraiser organizer:

"They were having a drink and enjoying themselves, but they seemed off. I thought it was probably just the connection or me."

The organizer added:

"Barely an hour later, I received the most horrifying text of my life, 'Call us now we’ve been drugged and raped.'"

The fundraiser post further described the incident as "a parent's worst nightmare."

The two women claimed that they were too intoxicated just after the first sip

The friends told NewsNation's 'Cuomo' that they were relaxing on a beach in Grand Bahama. That was when a resort employee came up to them and offered drinks. Shortly after accepting the drinks, Amber Shearer and Dongayla Dobson realized that they tasted quite strong. Shearer mentioned:

"Less than a few [sips] into the second drink, we knew something was wrong. Something was terribly wrong."

The friends then decided to get sea shells for their children. That was when another staffer offered to show them the best place to find such shells. The next thing Amber Shearer could remember was getting assaulted by one of the staffers in uniform. Authorities identified the two men after scanning surveillance footage, and soon took them into custody.

While cops have said that they are looking into the case, Dongayla Dobson and her friend Amber claimed that the local authorities weren't doing enough. They added that the authorities were too reluctant to even get r*pe test kits for the women, who had bruising and cuts on their bodies.

According to toxicology reports, they barely had alcohol in their system. However, several drugs, including benzodiazepines, were found.

