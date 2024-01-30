What is Paul Humphrey charged with? Details explored as IMPD officer arrested over crimes involving children

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer Paul Humphrey has been accused of establishing an inappropriate relationship with a 15-year-old girl. According to court records, the girl claimed that the abuse began when she was only 15 and continued till she passed her sophomore year.

Trigger warning: The article contains terms that could upset readers. Kindly exercise discretion.

The victim further added that she felt coerced since she considered Humphrey as a father figure. Paul Humphrey currently faces several sex crime charges in connection to the allegations. WRTV reported that Acting Chief of Police Chris Bailey has also suspended him.

IMPD veteran Paul Humphrey, who is accused of sexually abusing an underage girl, faces sex crime charges

50-year-old cop Paul Humphrey has been accused of establishing a physical relationship with an underage girl since she was only 15 years old at the time. Marion County Prosecutor’s Office issued the arrest warrant on Friday, January 26, and within an hour, the authorities took him into custody. At the beginning of January, a report related to "alleged child abuse or neglect" was filed with the Indiana Department of Child Services.

The suspect in the case was identified as Paul Humphrey. The employee at the Indian Department of Child Services did not initially realize that the suspect was Humphrey. According to court documents reported by FOX 59,

"[The employee] stated she did not put together Officer Humphrey and Paul Humphrey as the perpetrator until after Officer Humphrey called her back within a few minutes and requested (her to) send him a screenshot of (the report)…"

WRTV shed light on the charges filed against Humphrey. The list includes four counts of sexual misconduct, three counts of child seduction, attempted obstruction of justice, official misconduct, and voyeurism. Indy Star has further reported that Humphrey is recommended to the Civilian Police Merit Board for termination.

Humphrey was reportedly the victim's boss (Image via X/@Beks)

The victim claimed that interacting with the suspect made her uncomfortable

According to the cops, the minor told them that the first time they had a physical relationship was in January 2022 on a pontoon boat. The minor further said that in September 2022, they had it for the last time. The court documents, as obtained by FOX 59, read,

"Humphrey had told her he wanted to teach her how it felt so she would know what would happen in that situation. He then asked her if it was what she wanted to know. She responded with ‘I don’t know’ at first, then said sure and gave in."

The cop allegedly told the minor that the intercourse was "safe" and it would act as a "good stress relief" for her. Eventually, the victim reportedly took her stand and told Humphrey he wasn't supposed to act the way he was doing. The underaged girl added that she felt uncomfortable interacting with the veteran cop.

Humphrey was arrested within an hour after the arrest warrant was issued (Image via X@James Howell Jr. WRTV)

The victim, who is currently in high school, reportedly told the investigators that the suspect was her boss. She further revealed gory allegations against the officer. According to court documents, while interacting with the minor, Humphrey asked her "if she knew about sex" and "if she knew self-defense."