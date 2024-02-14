What happened to Anand Sujith Henry? Mysterious death of San Mateo family of 4 sparks investigation 

On the morning of February 12, 2024, a man named Anand Sujith Henry, his wife Alice Priyanka Benziger, and their four-year-old twin boys Noah and Neithan were found dead inside their San Mateo residence in California, as reported by NBC Bay Area.

The circumstances surrounding their deaths remain a mystery. However, police reports suggest that Anand Sujith Henry and Alice Benziger died from gunshot wounds and were found inside a bathroom.

Meanwhile, their sons had no sign of serious traumas and are believed to have succumbed to smothering, strangling, or lethal overdose, as per an insider source of the ongoing investigation.

As per Asianet Newsable, the family was of Indian origin with roots in the Kollam region of Kerala. While the man was 42 years old, his wife was 40. Initial reports suggested that a few of them may have succumbed to poisonous gas inhalation, leaked from the AC or the room heater.

A loaded 9-millimeter pistol has been discovered at the scene of the crime

According to NBC Bay Area, law enforcement appeared at the 4100 block of Alameda de las Pulgas in San Mateo County on Monday morning around 9:15 a.m. for a welfare check after friends of the family were unable to contact them.

Upon arrival, they failed to get any response for several minutes and later searched the perimeters to check for any sign of forced entry. While they did not find anything suspicious, the first responders managed to enter the home through an unlocked window and discovered all four family members deceased.

While Anand Sujith Henry and his wife’s bodies lay in the bathroom with gunshot injuries, the twin sons were found in the bedroom, with no clear cause of death.

Notably, a loaded 9-millimeter pistol and a magazine were found at the scene of the crime, as per police reports. The matter is currently under investigation, and murder-suicide is being suspected.

Meanwhile, police analysis revealed that no outside foul play was involved and that there was no danger to the people in the neighborhood.

"We are confident the person responsible was located within the home," police told the media in a statement.

Also, Anand Sujith Henry filed for divorce in 2016 but did not see it through, as per the court documents obtained by NBC Bay Area. People in the locality told the news outlet that the family of four had been living there for over four years and seemed like a happy family. They took walks together and were friendly with the neighbors.

Phyllis Halili, a woman living next door, told the media house that they were “for sure loving,” adding, "Before the babies were born, we would see the husband and the wife just taking a walk while she was pregnant, and then later on, when the babies were, just taking them out for a walk."

San Mateo Police Department, on the other hand, reported that they were called to Anand Sujith Henry’s residence a few times before but refused to disclose the nature of the visits.

No suicide or confession notes were found on the scene, and the house showed no signs of struggle. Investigators are currently looking for motives, and post-mortem results are also awaited.

Both Anand and his wife were IT professionals and lived in San Mateo for several years. He was a software engineer at Google who recently quit his job to establish a startup, and she was a senior analyst, as reported by Asianet Newsable and English Mathrubhumi.