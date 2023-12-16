What happened to Ara Martirosyan? Tributes pour in as popular Armenian singer dies aged 46

Popular Armenian singer Ara Martirosyan passed away on December 14, 2023, at the age of 46. News of the singer's death was confirmed by fellow singer Lilit Galstyan's manager. Ara Martirosyan reportedly suffered from cardiac arrest and was taken to the hospital. Netizens have since flooded social media with tributary messages.

As mentioned earlier, the Arevik singer was just 46 years old at the time of his passing. Cardiac arrests occur when the heart unexpectedly stops pumping blood, leading to a lack of blood circulation toward the brain and other vital organs.

News reports revealed that Ara was found unresponsive by his wife before being taken to the hospital. His funeral was held on December 18, 2023, at the St. Mary Armenian Apostolic Church. He was reportedly buried at the Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Hollywood Hills, California.

Ara Martirosyan was born in Yerevan, the capital of Armenia

According to News Unzip, the renowned singer was born on June 3, 1976, in the Armenian capital of Yerevan. After expressing a keen interest in music by learning how to play the piano and guitar at a young age, he went on to join the choir at an Armenian Apostolic Church. He graduated from the Yerevan State Conservatory with a degree in music theory and composition.

The singer entered the music industry in 1998 when he joined the musical group Song State Theatre. In 1999, he released his first single Arevik which went on to become a hit track in the country. Since then, he has released several popular tracks with Nerir being his most popular album, which helped him get multiple awards.

A few of Ara Martirosyan's other popular tracks include Hayastan, Siro Ashun, Du Es, Yes U Do, and Imn Es amongst others. Apart from being a sensational artist, he has also composed songs for singers like Anush Petrosyan, Arsen Safaryan, and Nune Yesayan. The musician has also been credited for working in the music department of the film The Fiancé From Circus which was released in 2011.

The musician won the Golden Lyre Award for the Best Male Singer in Armenia in 2001, 2003, and 2005. He has also won several other awards including the Armenian Music Awards’ Best Pop Album and Best Pop Song.

Ara Martirosyan married Mercedes Khachatryan in 2002 and the couple have two children together, a son, Arman, and a daughter Ani. They lived in Yerevan before settling in Los Angeles, California.

According to Idol Networth, the Armenian singer boasts a net-worth ranging between $100K to $1M.

Tributes pour in as Ara Martirosyan passes away

Internet users were incredibly saddened by the unexpected loss and took to social media to share their tributary messages.

Ara Martirosyan has amassed over 145K followers on Instagram. At the time of writing this article, no statements about his passing made it on his social media page. His last social media upload was five weeks ago, where he had written in the caption - “MAM Jan Tox Astvac Hogid Lusavori!!!”