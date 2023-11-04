Where is Matthew Perry buried? Burial site significance explored as actor is laid to rest in a private ceremony 

Matthew Perry was buried at the Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles’ Hollywood Hills after passing away on Saturday, October 28. According to The Guardian, relatives and castmates from the fan favorite series Friends attended the memorial. While the official cause of death is yet to be revealed, it was announced that the television show alum was found unconscious in his hot tub.

According to Yahoo, Friends co-stars Courtney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer and Lisa Kudrow were spotted attending the funeral. Although Matt LeBlanc was not seen at the venue, it is possible that he was at the event. Earlier this week, Matthew Perry’s sisters and mother Suzanne Perry were seen at the Hollywood Hills venue, likely making preparations.

It was reported that all the family members and close friends arrived at the memorial park dressed in black.

The award-winning actor’s father, John Bennett Perry, and stepfather, Keith Morrison, were also seen at the memorial.

The memorial park where Matthew Perry was laid to rest is much more significant than one might think. According to The Guardian, the cemetery is less than a mile away from the Warner Bros studio where the Emmy-winning show Friends was filmed.

Several A-listers apart from Matthew Perry have been buried at Forest Lawn memorial

Expand Tweet

The cemetery, which was chosen to be Matthew Perry’s final resting place is also where several other A-list celebrities have been buried, including Bill Bixby, Aaron Carter, Bette Davis, Carrie Fisher, and Marilyn Monroe, amongst others.

A news outlet reported that Perry was buried in a dark-wooden coffin. Speaking about the event, an onlooker said:

“There was not a dry eye in there. There were a lot of tears and laughter. Only close friends and family spoke.”

Expand Tweet

The funeral service ended with a rendition of Peter Gabriel’s song, Don’t Give Up.

Media outlets including TMZ and Page Six were able to capture aerial photographs of the event from the outside. It was reported that there were about 20 people who attended Matthew Perry’s funeral.

Friends alum releases statement following Matthew Perry's death

Following the devastating loss, the cast of Friends issued a joint statement which read:

“We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.”

Expand Tweet

Matthew Perry was 54 years old at the time of his passing. He was found dead after drowning at his Los Angeles residence on October 28. His assistant reportedly placed a call to 911 after finding him unresponsive in his jacuzzi.

Following his passing, many began speculating whether substances may have contributed to his death, as Perry had a history of substance abuse. However, those who knew him maintained that he was clean and sober at the time of his death.

Preliminary toxicology reports also showed that the Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing author did not have any fentanyl or meth in his body at the time of his passing.

Meanwhile, the Matthew Perry Foundation was established in honor of the actor to help those suffering from addiction. The foundation revealed on their website that Perry stated:

“When I die, I don’t want Friends to be the first thing mentioned- I want helping others to be the first thing that’s mentioned. And I’m going to live the rest of my life proving that. Addiction is far too powerful for anyone to defeat alone. But together, one day at a time, we can beat it down.”

Many are now awaiting a full autopsy report which will reveal details behind the actor’s shocking passing.