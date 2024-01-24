What happened to Ayda Field? Robbie Williams' wife shares health update on Instagram after being rushed to the hospital

Ayda Field, American actress and wife of singer Robbie Williams, took to Instagram to post a health update on January 23, 2024, after being rushed to the hospital earlier this week. While she did not disclose why she was in the hospital, Field posted the doctor gave her "the all clear" and she felt "so grateful."

Ayda Field's health updates on Instagram (Image via @aydafieldwilliams/Instagram)

According to The Daily Mail, Field was rushed to A&E after enjoying a date night with her husband, where they were joined by Dame Joan Collins and her husband, Percy Gibson.

Ayda Field and Robbie Williams married in 2010 and have four children together, Theodora, Colette, Charlie and Beau.

Ayda Field rushed to the hospital and treated with an intravenous drip

According to MailOnline, Ayda Field was rushed to a hospital in Los Angeles after she fell ill on a night out. The 44-year-old actress shared a picture on her Instagram account, in which she was seen lying on a hospital bed, hooked up to a machine.

Field also shared a selfie with her mother, who had come to give her company as she recovered. She captioned the post with:

"Mom came with me to my doctor's appointment today (Yes, we were both decked out in out @shopayda gear.)"

On Wednesday, she posted that her doctor gave her the all-clear to go back to her Holmby Hills estate that she shares with her husband and their kids. She posted on Instagram that her singer-songwriter husband had been a huge support to her during her health scare.

"After a picture perfect evening, a less than picture perfect ending. Back now and resting thanks to my wonderful hubby @robbiewilliams for being by my side."

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field reportedly met in 2006

According to Cosmopolitan, Robbie Williams, the breakout star of the 90s British boyband Take That, reportedly met Ayda Field when they worked together on a UFO documentary in 2006. In Williams' Netflix documentary, Robbie Williams, released in 2023, the two shared that they had "nothing in common" but "sparks flew" after their initial meeting. Field said:

"It was like the universe opened up."

The couple briefly split in 2007 when Williams was battling substance abuse and addiction. Speaking about her husband's addiction in the documentary, Field said:

"And he is like, 'I can't be in a relationship, I have to get better and I can't be with you. I have to break up with you,'" she said. "And it was like, I understood it because I saw that he was unwell and I remember thinking, 'I just want you to get better.'"

Eventually, the two got back together after Williams overcame his addiction. They tied the knot on August 7, 2010, in Los Angeles and welcomed their first child two years later.

Robbie Williams' Netflix documentary was released in 2023 (Image via Getty Images)

As per Cosmopolitan, Field claimed that the Netflix documentary made her feel "super vulnerable."

"I'm feeling incredibly vulnerable about everyone seeing our lives, Robbie's life, our life, our kids."

Born in LA, Ayda Field is most popular for her role as Angela Moroni in the NBC soap opera Days Of Our Lives. She has also guest starred in other TV shows like Eve, Will & Grace, and 2 Broke Girls.

She appeared as a judge on the 2018 edition of The X Factor UK alongside her husband, replacing Sharon Osborne.