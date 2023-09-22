Take That 2024 UK and Ireland: Presale, how to get tickets, dates, venues & more

Take That has announced a new tour, titled This Life On Tour, which is scheduled to take place from April 13, 2024 to June 8, 2024 in venues across UK and Ireland. The tour will be in support of the band's upcoming album, This Life, which is scheduled to be released on November 24, 2023.
The band announced the new tour, which is set to feature special guest performances by Olly Murs, via a post on their official Instagram page on September 22, 2023:
Presale for the tour will be avaialble from September 27, 2023 at 09:30 am BST. Presale can be accessed by pre-ordering the band's upcoming album on the official site by September 26, 2023 at 10:00 am BST. General tickets will be available from September 29, 2023 at 09:30 am BST. Ticket prices have not been announced. Tickets can be purchased at Take That official site.
Take That building momentum for album with tour
Take That is set to release their latest studio album, This Life, November 24, 2023. In order to support the album and build momentum for it, the band will embark on the newly announced UK and Ireland tour.
Joining them on the tour will be singer-songwriter Olly Murs, who is best known for his third studio album, Right Place Right Time, which was released on November 23, 2012. The multi-platinum certified album peaked as a chart topper on the UK album charts.
The full list of dates and venues for the Take That This Life UK and Ireland 2024 album tour is given below:
- April 13, 2024 — Sheffield, UK at Utilita Arena
- April 14, 2024 — Sheffield, UK at Utilita Arena
- April 19, 2024 – Leeds, UK at First Direct Arena
- April 20, 2024 – Leeds, UK at First Direct Arena
- April 22, 2023 – Dublin, Ireland at 3Arena
- April 23, 2023 – Dublin, Ireland at 3Arena
- April 25, 2024 – London, UK at The O2
- April 26, 2024 – London, UK at The O2
- April 27, 2024 – London, UK at The O2
- April 30, 2024 – London, UK at The O2
- May 2, 2024 – Glasgow, Scotland at OVO Hydro
- May 3, 2024 – Glasgow, Scotland at OVO Hydro
- May 5, 2024 – Glasgow, Scotland at OVO Hydro
- May 7, 2024 – Manchester, UK at Co-Op Live
- May 8, 2024 – Manchester, UK at Co-Op Live
- May 10, 2024 – Manchester, UK at Co-Op Live
- May 11, 2024 – Manchester, UK at Co-Op Live
- May 14, 2024 – Birmingham, UK at Utilita Arena
- May 15, 2024 – Birmingham, UK at Utilita Arena
- May 17, 2024 – Birmingham, UK at Utilita Arena
- May 18, 2024 – Birmingham, UK at Utilita Arena
- May 24, 2024 – Middlesbrough, UK at Riverside Stadium
- May 26, 2024 – Nottingham, UK at The City Ground Stadium
- May 28, 2024 – Norwich, UK at Carrow Road Stadium
- May 30, 2024 – Milton Keynes, UK at Milton Keynes Stadium
- June 1, 2024 – St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton
- June 4, 2024 – Plymouth, UK at Home Park Stadium
- June 6, 2024 – Swansea, UK at Swansea Stadium
- June 8, 2024 – Bristol, UK at Ashton Gate Stadium
Take That is best known for their sixth studio album, Progress, which was released on November 15, 2010. The multi-platinum certified album peaked as a chart topper on the UK, Danish, German and Italian album charts, respectively.