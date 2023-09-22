Take That 2024 UK and Ireland: Presale, how to get tickets, dates, venues & more

Take That has announced a new tour, titled This Life On Tour, which is scheduled to take place from April 13, 2024 to June 8, 2024 in venues across UK and Ireland. The tour will be in support of the band's upcoming album, This Life, which is scheduled to be released on November 24, 2023.

The band announced the new tour, which is set to feature special guest performances by Olly Murs, via a post on their official Instagram page on September 22, 2023:

Presale for the tour will be avaialble from September 27, 2023 at 09:30 am BST. Presale can be accessed by pre-ordering the band's upcoming album on the official site by September 26, 2023 at 10:00 am BST. General tickets will be available from September 29, 2023 at 09:30 am BST. Ticket prices have not been announced. Tickets can be purchased at Take That official site.

Take That building momentum for album with tour

Take That is set to release their latest studio album, This Life, November 24, 2023. In order to support the album and build momentum for it, the band will embark on the newly announced UK and Ireland tour.

Joining them on the tour will be singer-songwriter Olly Murs, who is best known for his third studio album, Right Place Right Time, which was released on November 23, 2012. The multi-platinum certified album peaked as a chart topper on the UK album charts.

The full list of dates and venues for the Take That This Life UK and Ireland 2024 album tour is given below:

April 13, 2024 — Sheffield, UK at Utilita Arena

April 14, 2024 — Sheffield, UK at Utilita Arena

April 19, 2024 – Leeds, UK at First Direct Arena

April 20, 2024 – Leeds, UK at First Direct Arena

April 22, 2023 – Dublin, Ireland at 3Arena

April 23, 2023 – Dublin, Ireland at 3Arena

April 25, 2024 – London, UK at The O2

April 26, 2024 – London, UK at The O2

April 27, 2024 – London, UK at The O2

April 30, 2024 – London, UK at The O2

May 2, 2024 – Glasgow, Scotland at OVO Hydro

May 3, 2024 – Glasgow, Scotland at OVO Hydro

May 5, 2024 – Glasgow, Scotland at OVO Hydro

May 7, 2024 – Manchester, UK at Co-Op Live

May 8, 2024 – Manchester, UK at Co-Op Live

May 10, 2024 – Manchester, UK at Co-Op Live

May 11, 2024 – Manchester, UK at Co-Op Live

May 14, 2024 – Birmingham, UK at Utilita Arena

May 15, 2024 – Birmingham, UK at Utilita Arena

May 17, 2024 – Birmingham, UK at Utilita Arena

May 18, 2024 – Birmingham, UK at Utilita Arena

May 24, 2024 – Middlesbrough, UK at Riverside Stadium

May 26, 2024 – Nottingham, UK at The City Ground Stadium

May 28, 2024 – Norwich, UK at Carrow Road Stadium

May 30, 2024 – Milton Keynes, UK at Milton Keynes Stadium

June 1, 2024 – St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton

June 4, 2024 – Plymouth, UK at Home Park Stadium

June 6, 2024 – Swansea, UK at Swansea Stadium

June 8, 2024 – Bristol, UK at Ashton Gate Stadium

Take That is best known for their sixth studio album, Progress, which was released on November 15, 2010. The multi-platinum certified album peaked as a chart topper on the UK, Danish, German and Italian album charts, respectively.