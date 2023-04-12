What happened to Baba Agbaje of Mercer University? Community mourns death of 21-year-old soccer player

A 21-year-old Mercer University student Baba Agbaje died on Monday, April 11. The news was shared by the university in Macon, Georgia. Baba was a former member of the university’s soccer team and was studying finance at the Stetson-Hatcher School of Business.

As stated by Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones, Baba collapsed on the intramural field during a pickup game on Monday afternoon and went into cardiac arrest. He was then transported to Atrium Health Navicent, where he was pronounced dead in the evening at 7:48 pm.

An email from Mercer University stated that the cause of his death has not yet been determined and an autopsy will soon be conducted. The university's president, William D. Underwood, released a statement on the senior student’s passing:

“Our hearts go out to the Agbaje family on their tragic loss and ask the Mercer family to keep them in their thoughts and prayers. Words cannot convey the extent of our sadness over Baba’s passing.”

"This hurts" - Mercer University community mourns Baba Agbaje's sudden passing

Mercer Bears shared an article on its official website about mourning the loss of Baba Agbaje. The head coach of the soccer team, Brad Ruzzo, said that Baba was an incredible person and embodied the true spirit of a Mercer Bear. Ruzzo called the late athlete a blessing to train and said that everyone who knew Baba loved him. He added that the former member will be greatly missed.

Athletic Director Jim Cole said:

“Baba has been a valued member of the Mercer student-athlete community over the last four years. His coaches and teammates are obviously hurting, and we are focused on providing support to the family and to the team. The entire Mercer family is in mourning tonight. This hurts, but we will lean on each other in the coming days.”

According to school officials’ statement, Baba made four starts in 18 appearances for the Mercer Bears.

Many of Baba's friends and acquaintances along with other soccer teams expressed their sadness over the player's untimely death and sent their condolences to Baba's family. Several of his acquaintances described him as a wonderful person as they took to the comments section of Mercer Men's Soccer's Twitter post about the tragic news.

Before joining Mercer's football team, Baba helped lead McIntosh Hight School to the 2017 and 2019 GHSA 5A State Championships. He was named the 2019 Fayette County Boy's Co-Player of the Year by Fayette County News. He joined the Mercer Bears along with his brother, Salam.

According to the Mercer Bears, Baba Agbaje recorded an assist in his first-ever game against Winthrop in September 2021. In the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons, Baba Agbaje was named to the Southern Conference Academic Honor Roll.

