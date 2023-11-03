What happened to Brianna Long? Search for suspect underway as 21-year-old shot dead at Georgia bar

On October 29, 2023, at about 2:30 a.m., 21-year-old Brianna Long, who was a bartender at The Pier in Remerton, Georgia, was finishing up her shift when she was shot during a shooting outside the bar.

According to the press release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, following the incident, Brianna was transported to South Georgia Medical Center, where she was subsequently declared dead.

The press release stated that a medical examiner with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation will be conducting an autopsy.

No arrests have been made in the death of Brianna Long yet

According to the press release by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, on the night of October 29, 2023, at around 2:40 a.m., the Remerton Police Department asked the bureau to investigate the case.

The press release by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation stated that Brianna Long, along with another co-worker, was wrapping up work when she got hit.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation mentioned that the initial investigation revealed that the shooting arose from some sort of altercation that took place outside the bar. The press release by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation read,

"The early investigation indicates that the shooting stemmed from some type of altercation that happened outside The Pier."

The press release by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation also mentioned that at the time of the shooting, many patrons were outside, and several vehicles were shot.

As of yet, no arrests have been made in the death of Brianna Long, and the authorities did not mention any other casualties.

Friends and family mourn the loss of Brianna Long

WSB-TV reported that, according to her family, Brianna Long was a lifeguard, a high school soccer star, and a cheerleader. Her uncle, Kevin Long, said,

"There was not a fun time that we did not have with Brianna. She was always making everyone smile."

11 Alive reported that in a statement, Valdosta State University said that Brianna was a fourth-year dental hygiene major at the school in Dallas, Georgia. The statement read,

"Our hearts are broken over the senseless loss of Brianna Long. The death of a student affects the entire VSU community, and every member of our Blazer Nation family sends the deepest expressions of sympathy to Brianna's family and friends as they process this devastating loss."

According to Paulding County High School, from where she graduated, Brianna was named the Regional Winner for Positive Athlete Georgia in 2020 among 5,000 students.

On Instagram, The Pier made a statement addressing the tragic incident. It read,

"It's hard to find the right words because there is really nothing right about the situation. If you knew Bri, you loved her. Her kindness and love radiated onto to everyone who had the opportunity to meet her, know her, and love her. The impact she left on people and her community is what makes this so hard, yet so memorable. We are all suffering and trying to take this time to grieve, find peace, hope, and comfort in knowing she's in a better place."

A GoFundMe fundraiser campaign with a goal of $25,000 has been organized to support her family.

According to the obituary by Clark Funeral Home & Chapel, on Sunday, November 5, 2023, at 1 p.m., a celebration of life will be held at Dave Hardin Stadium at Paulding County High School to honor Brianna Long.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation stated that the case is active and that the investigation is ongoing.