What happened to Bruce Springsteen? Singer postpones Philadelphia concerts due to illness

American singer Bruce Springsteen has postponed his upcoming concerts due to an unspecified illness. On Thursday, August 17, the 73-year-old personality took to his Instagram handle to share a post announcing the postponement of his upcoming shows in Philadelphia scheduled to happen at the same venue.

"Due to Bruce Springsteen having been taken ill, his concerts with The E Street Band at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on August 16 and 18 have been postponed," the statement read.

The statement also mentioned that his team has been working on rescheduling dates, and the previously issued tickets will be valid for the forthcoming shows.

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band began their 2023 tour on February 1, 2023. This year, Springsteen and the E Street Band have been on tour, beginning in the US in February 2023 and continuing through April 2023.

Subsequently, they set off for Europe, making stops in London, Vienna, Munich, England, Birmingham, France, Italy, Germany, Zurich, Birmingham, Oslo, and more.

Bruce Springsteen suffered a fall while performing in Amsterdam

In May 2023, Bruce Springsteen was performing in Amsterdam when he suddenly fell down, as per videos that went viral online. He quickly got back on his feet after tripping on some stairs while singing Ghosts. The videos showed Springsteen getting back on his feet and wishing everyone goodnight.

It is the second significant concert cancellation in the past week. Last weekend, Lionel Richie was forced to cancel a sold-out Madison Square Garden performance due to alleged travel difficulties.

This year, Bruce Springsteen was unable to attend the "Bruce Springsteen Day" celebration in New Jersey because he got infected with Covid-19. Springsteen finished the second leg of his US tour with two shows in Chicago last week.

Springsteen & The E Street Band first announced their 2020 tour in celebration of their number-one record, Letter to You. They had to postpone it twice because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tour ultimately began at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, with 28 US shows, followed by 31 European shows at Estadi Olmpic Llus Companys in Barcelona, Spain.

The tour returned to the US with Springsteen & The E Street Band's performing on August 9 at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois. On August 24, they are scheduled to play at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

This is the second time on this tour that Springsteen has had to cancel a gig. Springsteen canceled and rescheduled three gigs in March 2023 due to a mysterious illness.

The tour in 2023 will be Springsteen's first significant worldwide tour since The River Tour in 2013. Several of the I'm on Fire singer's songs have topped the Billboard rankings. Only the Strong Survive, his most recent studio album, peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard 200.