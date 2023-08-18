What happened to Caleb Coffee? TikTok star's injuries explored in wake of near fatal fall

TikTok star Caleb Coffee was recently hospitalized after he went on a hike to Hawaii and suffered a few injuries. The incident happened on August 16, 2023, when Caleb fell to a lava rock from a 60 to 80 ft. cliff and was taken to the hospital through air transport.

Caleb's spine was injured due to the accident. He even had a broken femur, elbow, and wrist. The injuries also included some gashes and burns. An Instagram Story shared by his father, Jason, revealed that his son is conscious now and his condition has improved.

Jason disclosed that his son had an injury on his neck and right elbow. Jason stated that Caleb had an MRI to learn more about his neck condition. Towards the end, Jason expresses his happiness with the love of the public for Caleb.

"Please continue praying. It looks like it's going to be a long road to recovery but Caleb is strong and we know he's going to get through this! It truly is a Miracle he is alive."

Caleb has around 11 million followers on his TikTok page, where he frequently shares workout and comedy videos.

Jason Coffee gave an update on his son (Image via jasoncoffee/Instagram)

A GoFundMe page has been launched to cover the medical expenses of Caleb Coffee

Caleb Coffee went to Hawaii with his friends for hiking. He fell from a cliff which led to severe injuries. His family has launched a GoFundMe page to cover the medical expenses.

According to the page description, it was around 2 p.m. when Caleb met with the accident. The extent of his injuries was not precisely revealed. It further stated about his injuries, adding that he is not "able to hold down food." As described, the injuries are expected to increase in the next few weeks.

"Unfortunately Caleb did not have medical insurance and we can not afford these medical bills that is why we are making this go fund me."

The GoFundMe page launched for Caleb by his family (Image via GoFundMe)

The comments section of the page was flooded with best wishes from those who donated, praying for the quick recovery of Caleb. The page aims to collect $100,000, and donations worth $14,153 have been made until now.

Caleb Coffee is popularly known for his social media content

Caleb Coffee is well-known for his content on TikTok, which mostly features workout and comedy videos. He was first seen on his father Jason's Vine page in 2013. Caleb later launched his Vine account and accumulated 200,000 followers until the platform was closed. Caleb is also active on YouTube, with around 150,000 followers.

In June this year, Caleb was a victim of a death hoax after his sister Peyton shared a TikTok video. The video featured Peyton lying on the floor with teary eyes as she looked into the camera. She was singing the edited version of a single by Billie Eilish, which was also playing in the background.

Caleb Coffee then shared a TikTok video and wrote, "How my day is going." He also added a smiling emoji to the video.