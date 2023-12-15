What happened to Charleston White's eye? Rapper removes his eyeball during interview in viral video

Charleston White left social media users shocked as he removed his eyeballs during a recent interview with Say Cheese. The 1-minute 17-second clip made its way on Twitter and other platforms on December 14, 2023, and has since gone viral. As Charleston White takes out his eye, the host of the interview continuously asks him to put his eye back.

He took out the eye after the host compared him with Fetty Wap, to which he responded by taking out the eye and saying:

"He sh*t was ugly. He was ugly with his. I ain't ugly with mine. He had an open space. I have a fake eye. He had a hole. It was ugly too."

At the end of the clip, Charleston White claims that he rarely ever takes out his fake eye, and keeps it on even while sleeping, as he treats it just like his normal eye.

However, White also stated how he is supposed to take it out every 2-3 days for cleaning. As the video went viral, social media users were left perplexed and wanted to know more about what caused him to lose an eye.

In an old interview with Say Cheese, Charleston White explained that he lost his eye when he was just five or six years old. Hence, it no longer bothers him that he functions on just one eye.

“When I lost my eye, I adapted and adjusted so quick on me so throughout life, I don’t forgot I only got one eye. So it wasn’t until recently, I got to realised that you’ve been at a disadvantage all your life," he said.

“It’ll make me weak”: Charleston White claimed that he does not want to get a new eye

As he appeared on the interview about two years back, the host was inquisitive about Charleston White getting a new eye, thanks to advanced technology. However, White said:

“I’m satisfied with tunnel vision. What the f*ck do I need to see everything for. It might f*ck me up, it might make it weak.”

While he did not explain how he lost the eye, he did claim that he had to undergo around nine surgeries to get the eye removed back in the day. The host even asked him about his last surgery, to which White responded by saying that he got his 9th and last eye surgery done in 1989.

Charleston is a former criminal but has now put his past behind him as he motivates people, and is the founder and CEO of Helping Young People Excel (HYPE). The organization works to educate teens and help them move away from the world of crime.

Charleston was jailed for shoplifting with his three friends when he was just 14 years old. At the time, the group was confronted by a man, who was shot in the parking lot.

As Charleston’s new video went viral, where he pops out his eye and shocks the host, the netizens have also been sharing wild reactions as many were left bewildered, while others were left stunned. At the moment, White has not responded to the comments of the internet users.