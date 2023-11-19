What happened to Chloe Darnell? Suspects arrested as missing Kentucky 4-year-old found dead

Four-year-old Chloe Darnell was reported missing from the Ova Lane/Canada Town Community of Whitley County a few days back. However, relatives told authorities that she was last seen in late September of this year.

On November 17, 2023, 24-year-old Brittany Slaughter, who was a cousin and had custody of the child, and her 34-year-old boyfriend, Adam Hayes, both of Williamsburg, were apprehended in connection with Chloe's disappearance.

The arrests were made following the discovery of a body authorities believed to be that of Chloe Darnel. A press release from the Whitley County Sheriff's Department stated that both suspects have been charged with murder, abuse of a Corpse, and tampering with physical evidence.

The body of Chloe Darnell was reportedly found in a grave

WYMT reported that when Chloe Darnell was not seen for a while, relatives asked Brittany Slaughter about the child's whereabouts, and she always made up excuses. Whitley County Sheriff Bill Elliotte said:

"Chloe actually hadn't been seen for some time and that's all we knew. Brittany had been seen but there was always an excuse on where Chloe was. She was with somebody here, she was asleep or something."

According to the report by WYMT, a concerned family member contacted the sheriff's office to do a welfare check for the child. Sheriff Elliotte said:

"One of my officers received a welfare check on the welfare of a child. He started that investigation, I believe Monday night."

The report by WYMT stated that days following the search of Chloe Darnell, authorities located a body that they believe to be of the missing four-year-old in a grave near the Ridener Cemetery in Whitley County.

The press release from the Whitley County Sheriff's Department mentioned that the recovered body was sent to the state medical examiner's office in Frankfort for an autopsy and positive identification.

On November 15, 2023, the Whitley County Sheriff's Department asked for the public's assistance to find a red 2009 Mitsubishi Lancer with an alleged attached black front bumper, which was not registered or transferred from the previous owner.

The press release from the Whitley County Sheriff's Department read:

"Reportedly, Brittany Slaughter may have been operating this vehicle prior to her and 4-year-old Chloe Darnel's disappearance."

Whitley County Sheriff's Department reported that on November 16, 2023, authorities were able to find and seize the vehicle, followed by locating Brittany Slaughter.

Law&Crime reported that in addition to the charges against both suspects, Brittany's boyfriend, Adam Hayes, also faces charges of felon in possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana, and trafficking in heroin.

Lex 18 reported that according to Sheriff Elliotte, Adam Hayes has a criminal record, including a conviction for assaulting a child in Tennessee.

Family and relatives mourn the death of Chloe Darnell

Lex 18 reported that a cousin of Chloe Darnell, Amber Morales Lopez, recalled calling Brittany Slaughter on November 3 and asking to speak to the child. Brittany told Amber that Chloe was playing in her room.

According to the report by Lex 18, Amber did not expect Brittany to commit such a crime. Amber Morales Lopez said:

"This is what baffles me. Brittany, of all people, we never in our life would have thought she was capable of doing something like this."

The report by Lex 18 stated that Amber Morales Lopez, who had not seen Chloe since the summer, said:

"Hold your kids tight, love your kids, because Chloe's not going to get that anymore, Chloe's gone."

A GoFundMe fundraiser campaign with a goal of $10,000 has been organized by a relative, Tricia Hess, for Chloe Darnell to have a proper funeral and burial.

The press release from the Whitley County Sheriff's Department stated the investigation of the case remains active and ongoing, with the possibility of additional charges.