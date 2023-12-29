What happened to Clarisa Burgos? Chilling video shows shooting that left a New York mom dead

28-year-old Clarisa Burgos fell victim to a brazen shooting incident in New York City's Queens. The incident, captured in a shocking video, unfolded near 127th Street and Liberty Avenue in South Ozone Park on December 26, as reported by Fox5.

Clarisa Burgos was seated in the passenger seat of a black Honda sedan when a group of assailants approached the vehicle. Suddenly, the attackers unleashed a barrage of bullets, hitting Clarisa in the head and a 39-year-old man (who hasn't been identified) in the chest, as reported by the New York Post.

Despite the unidentified man's effort to seek help by driving to the nearby police precinct, Burgos died on the spot, while he was rushed to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, New York, and is reported to be in stable condition.

The ambush in New York left the unidentified man with six gunshot wounds

Security footage obtained by The Post reveals the moment three gunmen ambushed the vehicle near 127th Street and Liberty Avenue in the South Richmond Hill section of New York. The assailants, dressed in dark clothing, methodically approached the car.

Suddenly, one gunman fired through the driver's window, while another shot from behind. The wounded driver attempted to flee, but the assailants persistently fired additional rounds through the windshield and driver's window. The footage showed the final moments of Clarisa Burgos, who was shot in the head and pronounced dead right there at the scene.

The driver managed to reach the NYPD's 103rd Precinct stationhouse, about 2.5 miles from the crime scene, despite sustaining six gunshot wounds. He reported the incident, detailing how he and Burgos had been shot, as reported by The New York Post.

Following the car stalling in the street, the trio of assailants fled the scene. A man reported approximately 20 shots, similar to the sound of a semi-automatic rifle, as disclosed to CBS News. Authorities found 16 shell casings at the crime scene, a mix of .45 caliber and 9mm rounds.

Clarisa Burgos' family struggles to grasp the unthinkable

As per the Gothamist, Clarisa Burgos has a 4-year-old son.

Speaking to the Gothamist about her niece at their apartment in Brooklyn, Clarisa's aunt, Clover Gallart said,

“We want to know what the hell happened. Why? Why is there another child without his mother?”

Clarisa was focused on getting a real estate license, aiming to build a stable future and eventually purchase a home for her family, as revealed by Juila to the Gothamist.

“Clarisa wanted her son to have the world. Zoos, aquariums, parks – anywhere and everything he wanted to experience. He had every bike that was out.”

Clover Gallart urged the city to do more, stating,

“Start talking to people getting involved, talking to their children. Try some other way of putting energy into other things.”

As of writing, authorities haven't made any arrests related to the shooting, nor have they provided a motive for the attack.