Watch: Footage of Kevin Porter Jr. in NYPD’s custody surface online

Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. has been arrested by the New York Police Department after he was pressed with assault and strangulation charges. Porter's girlfriend, Kysre Gondrezick, was taken to the hospital with one broken bone and bruises on her body.

According to reports, Gondrezick's injuries were found over the weekend and one person came to mind as the suspect. Authorities have already performed preliminary investigations regarding the assault case, which led to the eventual arrest of the 23-year-old point guard.

The video below shows Porter Jr. getting escorted into the police mobile.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

According to sources, the couple stayed at a hotel in Times Square over the weekend. Porter reportedly arrived late and Gondrezick decided to lock the doors because of this. Hotel staff helped the NBA star to gain access to the room.

This isn't the first time that Porter Jr. has had trouble with the authorities. Back in 2020, he was charged for improperly holding a firearm inside a vehicle. The charges were later dropped, but it had already painted the NBA player differently.

Gondrezick is a 5-foot-9 point guard who was drafted fourth back in 2021 by the Indiana Fever. She was waived the following year and has not had any contracts with any WNBA teams since then. She's currently a free agent.

Kevin Porter Jr., on the other hand, had a stellar year for Houston during the 2022-23 season. As the Rockets' point guard, he averaged 19.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 5.7 assists for the team last season. No one knows if he'll be able to continue his performance after his recent arrest.

Gondrezick's sister puts Kevin Porter Jr. on blast

Many were surprised by Kevin Porter Jr.'s recent arrest in New York City. Although this wasn't the first time he got into trouble, some didn't think he'd do such a thing. The sister of Kysre Gondrezick, Kalabrya Haskins, called out the NBA star on Instagram:

"@kevinporterjr if you think you gone touch my sister and not get touched. Count ya f****** days. Better hope and pray you'll be able to ever walk again let alone dribble. You may have gotten away with this s*** in the past cus yo mama ain't beat ya ass but we spank lil punk a** painting nail sissy b****s like you everyday. Don't show up to that crib. We gone do it to you. Lil b****."

Expand Tweet

So far, there isn't any update on how the case is going after his recent arrest. His future with the Rockets might be jeopardized by his off-court actions. Last season, Miles Bridges suffered greatly after he was charged with domestic violence. This led to him not receiving any offers from teams.

Also read: "This organization saved my life"- Kevin Porter Jr's statement makes Rockets coach tear up, says it 'means a lot'