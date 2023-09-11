Who is Kevin Porter Jr.’s girlfriend? Rockets guard accused of assaulting his partner 

Kevin Porter Jr. is reportedly accused of assaulting his girlfriend. The Houston Rockets guard was arrested on assault charges at a Midtown hotel in Manhattan.

According to ABC News, Porter Jr. is in the New York Police Department's custody. The incident occurred early morning on Monday at the Millenium Hotel in Times Square, Manhattan.

The player returned late from a party, which upset his girlfriend. Upon her refusal to let him in their room, Porter Jr. entered the room with the hotel security's help. Porter was accused of beating up his girlfriend after he entered the room.

Kevin Porter Jr.'s girlfriend is a WNBA player

Porter Jr.'s girlfriend is WNBA player Kysre Gondrezick. She is a free agent. Gondrezick was the No. 4 pick of the 2021 draft. She previously played for Indiana Fever for 19 games. She got waived in January 2022 and hasn't played a WNBA game since.

Gondrezick's most recent opportunity to play for a WNBA team came before the 2022 season with the Chicago Sky. However, she got waived after training camp and never made their roster.

Kevin Porter Jr.'s career takes another hit off-court controversy

Kevin Porter Jr. was getting back on his feet, enjoying a stable tenure in the NBA over the last two seasons. The 2019 draft pick had a shaky first two seasons in the league. A year into his debut, Porter Jr. was arrested in November 2020 on a weapons charge by Mahoning County.

Porter Jr. didn't get indicted on those charges courtesy of a grand jury's verdict. That subsequently impacted his career with the Cleveland Cavaliers, who didn't play him after the incident. Porter Jr.'s career seemed a near dead-end, but he got another opportunity with the Rockets, who agreed to trade for him the same season.

He initially played with the Rockets' G-League affiliate. After impressive performances in the minor league, Houston called up Porter Jr. However, he was shortly fined $50,000 for violating the league's health and safety protocols. That was the last of his major off-court troubles.

He dropped a 50-point, 10-assist game against the Bucks, which changed the narrative about him in league circles. Porter Jr. cemented his spot as the starting point guard until the 2022-23 season.

Porter Jr. was stuck with another controversy on January 22 when he threw an object in the locker room amid a heated argument with assistant coach John Lucas. However, he was issued a one-game suspension for his actions, and the situation was put to bed instantly.

Kevin Porter Jr. had one of his most stable seasons that didn't include any offseason controversy in 2022-23. However, that positive run seems to have ended with the latest charges against him for assaulting his girlfriend.