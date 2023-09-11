Why was Kevin Porter Jr. arrested? Rockets guard charged for assault

Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. made headlines Monday after news broke of his arrest. The former first-round pick was taken into custody for assaulting his girlfriend.

The incident allegedly happened over the weekend when Kevin Porter Jr. and his girlfriend were staying at a hotel in Times Square. She ended up locking him out of their room for being out so late.

Porter Jr. sought out hotel staff to help him get back into his room later that night. Once in, the Houston Rockets guard is accused of beating up his girlfriend. New reports have cited that she suffered a broken nose and some bone bruising.

The 23-year-old is coming off his third season with Rockets, where he averaged 19.2 points and 5.7 assists. Porter Jr. is also getting ready to start a four-year, $63 million deal that he signed two last offseason.

Following his arrest, Porter Jr. has domestic violence charges pending against him.

This incident now marks the second time Porter Jr. has been arrested since entering the NBA. Back in 2020, he was taken into custody on a weapons charge. However, he did not end up getting indicted. After this, the Cleveland Cavaliers sat him for half a season before eventually trading him to the Houston Rockets.

Who is Kevin Porter Jr.'s girlfriend?

The victim in this case is Kevin Porter Jr.'s girlfriend, Kysre Gondrezick. She too is a professional basketball player.

Gondrezick entered the WNBA in 2021 after playing in college at Michigan and West Virgina. She was drafted fourth overall by the Indiana Fever.

Despite being drafted so high, Gondrezick only played in the league for one year. She appeared in 19 games for the Fever and averaged 1.9 points, 1.0 rebounds and 0.9 assists.

After a brief stint in the WNBA, Gondrezick stepped away from the game for personal reasons. She later revealed that the decision was made so she could work on her mental health.

Two months after she stepped away from the Fever, the team had no choice but to waive her. Since then, she has not signed with another WNBA squad.