What happened to Dale Devilli? New Jersey man found dead inside kettle cooker at food processing facility

On Monday, September 19, 2022, Dale Devilli's dead body was found inside a kettle cooker at a food processing plant in southern New Jersey. The US Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is investigating the sudden death of the food processing facility employee. Police do not seem to have found anything suspicious in the case yet.

Early Monday morning, New Jersey State Police were informed about an unconscious man found in an industrial machine at a Lassonde Pappas and Company, Inc. facility in Seabrook, Cumberland County.

According to New Jersey authorities, at around 7:49 am, troopers, along with the local fire department, responded to the report. Unfortunately, 63-year-old Dale Devilli was pronounced dead at the scene.

Trooper Brandi Slota told media outlets:

"Nothing suspicious appeared in nature...this is an active investigation and there is no additional information available."

Referring to the death of their employee, Alexander Roberton, a senior director of corporate communications for the Canadian firm Lassonde, told PEOPLE:

"An accident occurred at our facility in Seabrook, New Jersey that caused a fatal injury to one of our employees. We are devastated by the loss of our friend and colleague and our hearts and prayers are with his family at this difficult time."

Dale Devilli, who passed away while working at the plant located about 40 miles south of Philadelphia, left behind his wife and two daughters.

63-year-old Dale Devilli, a resident of Lawrence Township and father of two, was an avid outdoorsman who loved to be out in nature. According to his obituary posted by the Freitag Funeral Home, Devilli was a man with countless hobbies.

"...he perfected bow hunting, fishing, and gardening; the latter would grow a vast variety of fruits and vegetables every summer. As an animal and nature lover, Dale enjoyed walking through the various trails around his property with his dogs and family."

A devoted husband to his wife of 28 years, Allison L. Devilli, and a beloved father to his two daughters, Danielle and Karli Devilli, Dale Devilli is remembered by the family he left behind as their "protector."

"Although Dale had many joys in life, none could compete with the love he had for his wife and two girls. He worked endlessly to give his daughters a blessed life, sending them to elite schools and constantly supporting them in all of their endeavors. Dale was considered the rock in the family. He was their protector, their leader, and their home."

"Daddy, losing you so suddenly yesterday has been a nightmare that I know isn’t going to end anytime soon. I don’t know what I’m going to do without your loving and supportive talks that always ended with 'everything will be okay, I love you.'"

"You went above and beyond as a father and never missed a chance to make my mom, sister and I feel loved and provided for...I love you so much & I miss you. watch over your girls."

Devilli, who worked as a millwright and took great pride in his job at Lassonde Pappas, was born in Bridgeton and graduated from Bridgeton High School.

Dale Devilli's funeral service will be held at the Freitag Funeral home on Monday, September 26, 2022.

