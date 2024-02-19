What happened to Darrian Williams? Two teens arrested in brutal murder of 16-year-old in Bristol park

Two teen boys, both aged 15 years, have been arrested in connection with the stabbing of 16-year-old Darrian Williams. As per The Guardian, Darrian was murdered by two young boys wearing masks in Rawnsley Park in the Easton area on Wednesday, February 14, 2024.

The two boys have been charged with allegedly murdering a minor and charged with possessing a knife in a public place, as seen in the publication. They appeared in the Bristol youth court on Monday, February 19; however, they will remain in custody till the next hearing, as the court heard.

Bristol Park tragedy: Two teens in custody for Darrian Williams' murder

ASPolice charged two teenage boys with the murder of 16-year-old Darrian Williams (Image via X/@ASPolice)

16-year-old Darrian Williams was stabbed with a knife in Rawnsley Park in the Easton area on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, at around 18:00 GMT, as per BBC. As per the publication, Darrian ran towards Stapleton Road, where a bike rider helped him.

However, an ambulance called the police to report that a teenager had been found injured. Later, while passing West Street, Old Market, the young boy collapsed and died.

Two teenagers, both 15, got arrested on suspicion of fatally stabbing Darrian Williams and possessing a knife in public. As per The Guardian, the Avon and Somerset police gave a statement on Sunday, February 18, 2024. They said,

"We've charged two teenage boys with the murder of 16-year-old Darrian Williams. Darrian sadly died after being attacked in Rawnsley Park in the Easton area of Bristol on Wednesday."

They added,

"The major crime investigation team are leading the inquiry into his death and the Crown Prosecution Service has tonight authorised charges of murder against two 15-year-old boys following a review of the evidence collated."

Darrian was stabbed in a park (Representative Image via Getty)

As per The Standard news, Darrian Williams' family was informed about the demise of their child, and a specialist team remains with the family to provide support. Det Insp Neil Meade, the senior investigating officer for Avon and Somerset Police, said,

"Our thoughts tonight are with Darrian's family following this development. We continue to deploy significant resources into the investigation, and we will keep them fully informed as it progresses."

He further explains the intensity of knife crimes and how they will educate people about it.

"Knife crime destroys lives, and we're committed to working with our partners and the communities we serve to do everything we can to prevent tragic incidents such as this from happening and to educate young people about the consequences of carrying a knife."

The arrest of the two teenagers significantly develops Darrian's pursuit of justice. As the investigation continues to unfold, the Avon and Somerset Police Department will keep the two teenagers in custody. However, their identity is yet to be revealed.