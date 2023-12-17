"Reigns will leave the arena in ambulance"- Real-life bloodline member joining WWE could be a huge problem for Roman Reigns, as per fans

Roman Reigns has been the face of WWE for the better part of the last decade. The Tribal Chief's heel turn has cemented him as one of the best to enter the squared circle. However, he is not the only Samoan star making waves in the pro wrestling fraternity as fans have been particularly impressed with Jacob Fatu. Many are also excited to see the star join the Stamford-based promotion.

Trained by his uncle Rikishi, Jacob Fatu kickstarted his pro wrestling career in 2012. He is currently a part of Major League Wrestling, where he has won the world title on one occasion. The Samoan star is also quite active on the independent circuit.

Jacob's hard-hitting style mixed with his acrobatic abilities has turned quite a lot of heads in the last few years. Many have been longing to see him join his fellow Anoa'i family members in WWE. Some even believe that he could be a problem for Roman Reigns in case he comes over to the sports entertainment juggernaut.

Jacob Fatu commented on Solo Sikoa possibly dethroning Roman Reigns in WWE

Roman Reigns has been operating on a whole different level ever since he returned as a heel in 2020. While no one has been able to measure up to The Tribal Chief in this time, many believe that it could be Solo Sikoa who ultimately takes his cousin down.

Jacob Fatu also shared his thoughts on the situation, noting that he does not have a definitive answer as it is hard to call what will happen:

"That's a little hard, man. Because Roman, that's the Uso. That's [a] big dog, that's Big Uce. That's big, bro. But Solo is the enforcer, and Solo, it's kind of hard to call. The way that they're going and how they are, I don't know. It's kind of hard to call. Nothing against my family, but you kind of got me on that question. So I'm gonna keep it one hundred. Who knows? I don't know, man. I can't call it, brother." [H/T: Fightful]

The Enforcer was announced as the Tribal Heir by Roman Reigns himself on SmackDown this week. However, it is speculated that he will turn on the Tribal Chief down the line to go his separate way.