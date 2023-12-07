Top WWE Superstar dethroning Roman Reigns to win his first championship in nearly 15 months addressed by real-life Bloodline member

Jacob Fatu recently discussed the possibility of seeing Solo Sikoa dethrone the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Sikoa made his main roster debut last year at Clash at the Castle to help Reigns defeat Drew McIntyre and retain his title. He has since become part of The Bloodline. The Enforcer had one short title run in WWE when he won the NXT North American Championship in September 2022 and vacated it about a week later.

Speaking on MuscleManMalcolm, Jacob Fatu was asked whether Sikoa could be the one to end Reigns' historic 1190+ days championship run. He refused to give a definitive answer.

"That's a little hard, man. Because Roman, that's the uso. That's [a] big dog, that's Big Uce. That's big, bro. But Solo is the enforcer, and Solo, it's kind of hard to call. The way that they're going and how they are, I don't know. It's kind of hard to call. Nothing against my family, but you kind of got me on that question. So I'm gonna keep it one hundred. Who knows? I don't know, man. I can't call it, brother." [H/T: Fightful]

43-year-old major WWE Superstar should square off against Roman Reigns before retiring from wrestling, says veteran. Check out the details here.

Could Solo Sikoa take Roman Reigns' position in WWE?

A few months ago, wrestling veteran Jim Cornette discussed the possibility of Solo Sikoa taking Roman Reigns' position in the Stamford-based company.

However, Cornette pointed out on his Drive Thru podcast that The Enforcer might not be ready yet to become the top heel in WWE if The Tribal Chief turned babyface.

"Normally, one would say, 'Well, perhaps Solo gets too big for his britches' and it still might be that way. But I'm thinking for Roman to switch babyface, it would be such an earth-shaking needle-moving event that Solo is unproven as a top main event single guy and we don't really know whether he can talk," he said.

Cornette added:

"And one would think that it would be, again I'm not even saying because to turn babyface, then Cody is a babyface but who would be a single name on the level of a Cody Rhodes or even a Seth Rollins or a Gunther or a Brock Lesnar or somebody who's established and has a track record as a single guy in the main events wearing a belt, can cut a promo, that type of individual?"

Bloodline member turning on Roman Reigns following CM Punk's return to WWE; Cody Rhodes to capitalize could happen, says veteran. Check out the details here.

Braun Strowman reveals the greatest talker in history here