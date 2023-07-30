30-year-old superstar could be the one to take Roman Reigns' position in WWE but he may not be ready yet, believes veteran

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette seemingly does not believe Solo Sikoa is ready to replace Roman Reigns as the top heel in WWE.

Sikoa joined the Stamford-based company in 2021. Last year, he made his main roster debut at Clash at the Castle to join Roman Reigns' Bloodline faction. He has since become the enforcer of the group. Although his older brothers, The Usos, have turned on The Tribal Chief, Sikoa remains loyal to his leader. However, he apparently teased a possible turn on Reigns in the past few weeks.

During a recent episode of the Jim Cornette's Drive Thru podcast, the wrestling veteran addressed how Roman Reigns could turn from heel to babyface. He pointed out that Solo Sikoa could be the one to replace The Tribal Chief as the top heel in WWE. However, Cornette was unsure if Sikoa could assume the role.

"Normally, one would say, 'Well, perhaps Solo gets too big for his britches' and it still might be that way. But I'm thinking for Roman to switch babyface, it would be such an earth-shaking needle-moving event that Solo is unproven as a top main event single guy and we don't really know whether he can talk," he said.

The wrestling veteran added:

"And one would think that it would be, again I'm not even saying because to turn babyface, then Cody is a babyface but who would be a single name on the level of a Cody Rhodes or even a Seth Rollins or a Gunther or a Brock Lesnar or somebody who's established and has a track record as a single guy in the main events wearing a belt, can cut a promo, that type of individual?" [0:27 - 1:24]

Solo Sikoa sent a cryptic message after helping Roman Reigns destroy Jey Uso on WWE SmackDown. Check it out here.

The WWE veteran believes Solo Sikoa is not on the level of Roman Reigns

Solo Sikoa has been one of the most dominant characters in WWE since his main roster debut last year at Clash at the Castle. Despite that Jim Cornette believes Solo is still not on the same level as Roman Reigns.

He explained his point of view during the same episode of the Jim Cornette's Drive Thru.

"When you have a team that splits up, the other guy is usually comparable in terms of promo and you've got the built-in personal issue and they're both seen the same level on the card because they were a team being presented together. With Solo, there's still a big, do you see what I'm saying Brian? There's still a discrepancy would that be a money-drawing singles program? You know, when one guy is being elevated to that extent." [1:40 - 2:15]

Which movie did WWE's Solo Sikoa act in? Check out the details here.

Please credit Jim Cornette's Drive Thru and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.