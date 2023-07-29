Which movie did WWE's Solo Sikoa act in?

Solo Sikoa is one of the top stars on WWE SmackDown and the last remaining active wrestler in The Bloodline with Roman Reigns. He has played a top part in The Bloodline’s development over the past year and has given fans some of the top moments in the faction’s run.

Before becoming a full-time wrestler, Sikoa worked outside WWE in different fields. In 2018, he was cast in a movie titled "Destroyer," also starring Nicole Kidman.

The movie is about a police detective who reconnects with people from an undercover assignment in her distant past to make peace. It stars Nicole Kidman in the lead role, along with several other noteworthy Hollywood stars such as Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier), Bradley Whitford (The West Wing), and Tatiana Maslany (She-Hulk).

Sikoa plays the role of Taz in the movie. Credited under his real name Joseph Fatu, he appears as one of the criminals who is investigated by Kidman.

You can check out the clip from the movie with Solo Sikoa below:

The Enforcer puts on a great performance in the scene, just as he does in WWE week after week. Solo Sikoa has become a top star in the company and has continued to help Roman Reigns push The Bloodline forward while building momentum for himself.

He could move into the acting business, much like The Rock and Reigns, in the coming years. He has the looks and charisma to become a big name on the silver screen.

Solo Sikoa could ultimately dethrone Roman Reigns in WWE

It's no secret that the WWE creative team has high hopes for Solo Sikoa. He came into the company and joined NXT before winning the North American Championship rather quickly.

However, he was forced to drop the title and move to the main roster to join Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. Since then, Sikoa has picked up wins over several top stars and has only been pinned by a handful of men.

He has played his part extremely well in The Bloodline’s implosion, and it looks like he is slowly getting tired of The Tribal Chief. He is the last remaining active wrestler with The Tribal Chief, and that could lead him into a rivalry with his leader down the line.

The Enforcer has been built as a dominant star by the company, and the rivalry could see him finally dethrone Reigns as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and take control of The Bloodline.

Do you want to see Solo Sikoa as the next top champion of the company? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended Video SHOCKING RETURNS that can happen at SummerSlam 2023