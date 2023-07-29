Solo Sikoa sends a cryptic message after helping Roman Reigns destroy Jey Uso on WWE SmackDown

Solo Sikoa played a key role in Roman Reigns' beatdown of Jey Uso on WWE SmackDown. Afterward, The Enforcer took to social media to send a cryptic message.

Main Event Jey came face-to-face with The Tribal Chief on the blue brand this week. While the duo were only involved in a war of words in the opening segment, things took an ugly turn in the main event, which saw Jey take on Grayson Waller in a singles match that was set up after the former slapped the Aussie Icon in a backstage segment.

While Jey was able to come out on top ahead of The Tribal Combat next week, he was attacked by Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns immediately after the match. The former tag team champion was able to fend off the heel duo for a brief moment, but in the end, the numbers disadvantage proved too much for him as his brother and cousin laid him out.

Following the incident, The Enforcer took to Twitter to send a cryptic message. He posted an image from SmackDown with Jey Uso on the floor after getting brutally beaten down.

Solo Sikoa will play a major role in the WWE SummerSlam match between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso are set to settle their differences inside the squared circle at WWE's upcoming premium live event. After years of animosity between them, the duo decided to face off in a Tribal Combat, a match allegedly made by the Anoa'i family elders.

While many initially thought that Tribal Combat meant no one from the Anoa'i family could interfere in the bout, Michael Cole made it clear on commentary that Solo Sikoa could get involved in the upcoming showdown.

The Enforcer has played a key role in The Tribal Chief's ongoing historic title run and was a deciding factor in his last title defense that took place at WrestleMania 39. With Jimmy Uso on the sidelines after being attacked by The Bloodline duo, Solo's presence could once again make all the difference.

In case you missed it, you can check out all WWE SmackDown results and highlights by clicking here.

