We got another great episode of WWE SmackDown tonight, with Charlotte and Bianca Belair defeating the women's tag champs. Jey Uso took on Grayson Waller in the main event, while Rey Mysterio was reportedly injured on SmackDown.

Santos Escobar def. Rey Mysterio

LA Knight def. Ashante “Thee” Adonis

Charlotte & Bianca Belair def. Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville

Karrion Kross def. Karl Anderson

Jey Uso def. Grayson Waller

Jey Uso kicked off SmackDown and was immediately interrupted by Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, and Solo Sikoa. Roman said it was the Tribal Chief's duty to open the show and that Jey was relevant because of him.

Roman asked Jey if he wanted to be the Tribal Chief, and Jey said he wanted none of that; all he wanted was to support his family. Jey said Roman broke the family, and now Uso has to do what he must.

Reigns called him selfish and told him that after he defeats Jey, he will have to disappear into obscurity. Even if Jey wins, Roman added that he would lose the titles and his position as Tribal Chief, but he will still be Roman Reigns.

Jey reminded Roman that he was the only one to pin him and that at SummerSlam, he would beat him again.

Grayson Waller was backstage and asked Jey Uso to be on his show but got slapped instead.

WWE SmackDown Results (July 28, 2023): Rey Mysterio vs. Santos Escobar

Rey was in control early on and sent Escobar outside after dodging a 619. Santos took some big moves but returned with a big spinning backbreaker in the ring for a near fall.

Rey got a big Rana onto the apron before being hit with a dive to the outside. We came back from a break to see that Rey may have taken a bad fall after the dive from Santos, and the match had to be called off.

Result: Santos Escobar def. Rey Mysterio

Santos was not happy and went to check on Rey right as the match ended.

Grade: B

Bianca Belair was backstage when Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green pointed out that Belair and Charlotte were always in the limelight regardless of it. They were champs, while the women's tag champs didn't even get a celebration.

Charlotte showed up and challenged them to a tag match with Belair on her team, but the latter was not happy about having to team with Flair.

LA Knight vs. Ashante “Thee” Adonis on SmackDown

WWE @WWE

@RealLAKnight came into town



Talking on the mic about Hit Row

Ready to make



"YEAH!", the Megastar would exclaim

Now everyone here knows it's his game! Now this is a story all about how@RealLAKnight came into townTalking on the mic about Hit RowReady to make #SmackDown his show"YEAH!", the Megastar would exclaimNow everyone here knows it's his game! pic.twitter.com/PFtY4JNTOe

Adonis started strong and got some strikes in off the bat before LA came back with a neckbreaker. Top Dolla interfered from the apron, letting Adonis get a near fall.

Knight returned with an elbow drop before getting the Blunt Force Trauma for the win.

Result: LA Knight def. Ashante “Thee” Adonis

Grade: C

Jey Uso found Adam Pearce backstage and learned that the main event would have him against Grayson Waller.

Bobby Lashley was backstage in a lounge with the Street Profits, and Lashley told them to dress like stars if they wanted to be stars before having some suits brought out.

WWE @WWE

This is pretty interesting...



#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/mz0x5ajzpZ A fresh makeover for the Street Profits on @fightbobby's dime!This is pretty interesting...

Charlotte & Bianca Belair vs. Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville on SmackDown

Charlotte and Green kicked off the match, and the champ was in control early on before Belair tagged in. Green stomped on Belair's toe to break free and made the tag. Sonya got a near fall off a big kick before we headed for a break.

Back on SmackDown, Charlotte was in control but took a big boot from Deville before Belair forced the tag and came in with some big moves. Deville grabbed her by the hair but took a spinebuster as Chelsea got a sneaky tag.

Belair countered the finisher from Green while Charlotte tossed Deville outside. As Belair was about to get the KOD on Green, Flair came in with a big boot and took Green down for the win.

Result: Charlotte & Bianca Belair def. Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville

Grade: B+

Bayley found a threatening note from Shotzi in the locker room before Asuka showed up to tell IYO that she would not be able to cash in on her at SummerSlam.

IYO said that no matter who wins at SummerSlam, she will walk away as the champion.

Adam Pearce was setting up for a Battle Royal at SummerSlam when LA Knight and Sheamus came in to demand a spot in the match. Pearce said they could face each other to decide who would get in.

Karrion Kross vs. Karl Anderson on SmackDown

Anderson took Kross into the corner and got some strikes early on before Karrion took control off a distraction from Scarlett and hit a big suplex. Karrion hit the spinning DDT before getting the easy win.

Result: Karrion Kross def. Karl Anderson

After the match, Karrion locked in the Kross Jacket on Anderson, and AJ Styles ran out to make the save.

Grade: C

Jey Uso vs. Grayson Waller on SmackDown

Jey was in control early on, but Grayson came back with some knee strikes and took Uso down. Roman Reigns entered as the match went on, and the distraction allowed Waller to take Jey down with a big kick.

WWE @WWE



@GraysonWWE looked to deliver the Viral Elbow to Jey @WWEUsos on PEOPLE'S ELBOW?@GraysonWWE looked to deliver the Viral Elbow to Jey @WWEUsos on #SmackDown with a clear message sent to @TheRock! pic.twitter.com/6LAMHd6EsY

Back after a break on SmackDown, Waller tried for the elbow drop but missed before Jey also countered the rolling stunner. Jey got back in control with a superkick and hit a spear on Waller before getting a frog splash for the win.

Result: Jey Uso def. Grayson Waller

Solo Sikoa attacked Jey after the match, but Uso countered the Spike and hit a superkick. Roman rushed the ring but took a spear from Jey before the latte headed up top, but Solo brought him down.

Solo hit a Uranage on Jey before he and Roman hit a Spear/Spike combo. Roman and Solo stood over Jey as Reigns trash-talked for a bit. The crowd yelled, 'You got pinned,' Roman got mad before hitting the spear again as SmackDown went off the air.

Grade: B

Recommended Video SHOCKING RETURNS that can happen at SummerSlam 2023