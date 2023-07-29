Jey Uso slaps popular WWE Superstar backstage on SmackDown

Jey Uso opened this week's episode of SmackDown, and was eventually interrupted by Roman Reigns.

Following another intense segment between Jey and Reigns, the former ran into Grayson Waller backstage. Waller proceeded to invite Jey to The Grayson Waller Effect to which he responded by slapping the 33-year-old Australian.

Moments before running into Waller, Jey sent a warning to Reigns during their promo-off inside the ring. The former Right Hand Man boldly stated that he would once again pin The Tribal Chief after beating him at the Money in the Bank PLE during The Bloodline Civil War.

Jey Uso challenged Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship a few weeks ago. In the meantime, The Bloodline also took Jimmy Uso out of the equation and sent him out on a stretcher.

This led to Jey challenging Reigns once again for his title having previously lost to him on two separate occasions. The two men will collide in a Tribal Combat Match at the upcoming SummerSlam premium live event.

The 37-year-old is a former multi-time tag team champion but is yet to win a world championship in WWE. Beating Reigns will mark Jey's first-ever world title victory in the company.

