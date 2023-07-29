Roman Reigns and Jey Uso came face-to-face just six days before their main event match at SummerSlam 2023. It may not surprise fans to know that things got personal, with Reigns going into his gaslighting best. After taking a highly personal shot, it was actually Jey Uso who came out on top in their war of words.

While Jey Uso blamed Roman Reigns for the break-up of The Bloodline, Reigns gaslighted him by stating that it was his fault and that had Jimmy Uso not been injured in the summer of 2020, there would have been no main event Jey Uso.

But what Reigns said after got even more personal. He mentioned that Jey Uso's younger brother Solo Sikoa loves and respects him more than his own brother.

Thankfully, all the verbal assault wasn't enough to get into Jey Uso's head. While he had to smack his head out of the habit of listening to Roman Reigns' verbal abuse, he told him that he already beat him and he will again at SummerSlam.

The Tribal Combat main event between Reigns and Jey Uso could see the crowing of a new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. It remains to be seen whether Jey will be able to replicate his heroics from Money in the Bank.

